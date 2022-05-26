Is Roller Champions down? How to check Roller Champions’ server status

Ubisoft’s free-to-play sports title Roller Champions has finally landed on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, pitting players against each other in furious bouts of roller derby carnage. The game is even cross-platform, allowing you to face off against opponents on other systems. But all the cross-play in the world won’t do you much good if you can’t even get online, so knowing how to find out the status of the game’s servers is a crucial bit of intel. Luckily, it’s very easily done.

How to check if the Roller Champions servers are up

Image via Ubisoft

Official Roller Champions site

The quickest and easiest way to get an idea of the status of the Roller Champions servers is to take a look at Ubisoft’s server status webpage for the game. This handy tool will let you know right off the bat if there are any issues with the servers, all handily subdivided by platform. Within each category, you can see if there are any issues with general connectivity, authentication, the in-game store, or matchmaking. Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t go into much more detail than just saying whether or not a particular area is down or not.

Roller Champions Twitter account

For a little more detail on any outages that might be happening, you can head over to the official Roller Champions Twitter account. While mostly reserved for game updates, Twitter polls, and other standard social media fares, the game’s Twitter will also share any updates on the game from Ubisoft Support, giving you a better idea of where any problems might be coming from. The account will also alert players of any planned server maintenance or updates that may take place, so it can be handy for working out whether an outage is planned or not.

Ubisoft customer service

If the servers appear to be up and there’s nothing of note on the social media accounts, there’s always Ubisoft’s own customer service to fall back on. Whether it’s a player-side issue or something else, the various FAQs may well have the answer. Failing that, a chat with a customer service rep should hopefully get to the bottom of any issues you might be experiencing.