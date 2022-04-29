Knotwords Daily Classic answer (April 29) – What is today’s Knotwords solution?

Knotwords is an exciting word game that combines puzzle elements with more traditional word-guessing ones used in games such as Wordle. It features a free Daily Classic mode that gives all players a challenging daily puzzle to solve for free. This guide explains the answer to today’s puzzle and outlines where each word fits within it so you don’t waste any time on hints.

Knotwords Daily Classic answer

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The answers for the Knotwords Daily Classic puzzle on April 29 are organized as in the above image. Starting from the top, the words that run from left to right and then top to bottom are as follows.

DWELLS

FOE

SHEBANGS

ALTRUIST

DRUG

NOTIFIED

DISCARDING

DEFEATS

LOB

LID

LEAGUED

GESTURES

How to play Knotwords

Knotwords is similar to a crossword puzzle. While the layout is the same, the board is split up into sections of multiple squares, but they’re not lined up and down or right to left. Instead, they’re all kinds of shapes, and you’re given a set of letters that fits somewhere within those shapes. The letters you’re given rarely make sense, so you need to look at all the letters on the board and figure out where it makes sense to place them. If you get a line wrong, it will be highlighted pink to indicate that you need to change the placement of at least one letter. When you get a word correct, it will shimmer in a brief animation before allowing you to continue with the rest of the game.