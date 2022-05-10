Knotwords Daily Mini answer (May 10) – What is today’s Knotwords solution?

Knotwords is a word game that combines rules and concepts from many puzzles, including Sudoku and Wordle. It contains a few different puzzles for players to dig into, some of which are free, with others requiring a monthly subscription. In addition to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle, you can attempt a new Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle. This guide covers the answers you need for the Mini Daily Puzzle to prevent you from getting too stuck.

Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle answers

Below we’ve listed every answer for the Mini Daily Puzzle from May 10 onwards. This was the first free puzzle in the game in this category, meaning that not every puzzle will be accessible if you don’t have a Knotwords subscription. We’ve got you covered for those occasions that it is freely accessible, though.

May 10

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer to the Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle for May 10. We’ve listed all the answers below, starting with those running from left to right and then from top to bottom.

ELBOW

SPOOL

RODE

NODES

PRO

BLOOD

ODE

WILDES

These smaller puzzles differ from the primary offerings in Knotwords because they’re much more condensed versions of the same thing. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re easier. The difficulty ramps up over the week in the Daily Puzzles, while in these Mini Puzzles, the difficulty is always the same. This means that the solutions are much trickier to find and understand, forcing you to try to use words that aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. In some ways, they’re better than the main Daily Puzzles because they require less time, but they always leave you wanting more.