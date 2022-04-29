MLB The Show 22: How to complete Royals City Connect & Bret Saberhagen Player Program

Over the past few weeks, San Diego Studios has been adding the new City Connect jerseys to Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 22. On April 29, yet another City Connect jersey was added, and this one is the Kansas City Royals’ new jersey that was unveiled earlier in April 2022. Users can acquire a virtual replica of the jersey, plus a Diamond pitcher and free XP, just by completing the new Royals City Connect program.

So, how can you complete this Program? Let’s take a look.

To complete this Program in full, you will need to obtain 50 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 20 Po i nts – Royals City Connect profile icon

i – Royals City Connect profile icon 30 Points – Veteran Bret Saberhagen (89 OVR)

– Veteran Bret Saberhagen (89 OVR) 35 Points – Headliners Set 9 pack

– Headliners Set 9 pack 40 Points – Nike City Connect Equipment item and 500 Stubs

– Nike City Connect Equipment item and 500 Stubs 45 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 50 Points – Royals City Connect Jersey and 1000 Stubs

The marquee reward for this Program is the Royals City Connect jersey. But, there is another major reward available from this program: an 89 OVR Bret Saberhagen. For those in need of pitching, this one could come in handy.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments (25 pts.)

(25 pts.) Complete the five Royals Parallel PXP Missions (27 pts.): Tally 500 PXP with 89 OVR Bret Saberhagen in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (10 pts.) Tally 250 PXP with Royals in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (2 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Royals in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 1,000 PXP with Royals in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 1,500 PXP with Royals in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (7 pts.)

(27 pts.):

There are two exchanges for this Program, but much like with the Rendon and Brantley ones, those can be skipped in lieu of the Missions and Moments. Unless, of course, you don’t want to complete some of the Moments. Up to two of the Moments can be skipped by doing the two exchanges, one for Royals players (3 pts.) and the other for AL Central (6 pts.) players. But, skipping those Exchanges will save some Stubs.

Arguably the best way to complete the Missions is by assembling a team full of Royals players and playing with those cards in Conquest. That way, you’ll be able to grind without the pressures of online play and make progress in various Conquests. Then, once you have unlocked the Saberhagen, add that card to the lineup.

Users who complete this Program in full and receive the Royals City Connect jersey can receive 15,000 XP toward the Spring Cleanup Featured Program. Go into the Collections for the Spring Cleanup Program, and find the Royals one. Lock the card in it, and collect the 15,000 XP.