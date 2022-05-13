MLB The Show 22: How to complete Tony Perez Big Dog Program

San Diego Studios has made it a bit easier to acquire those high-priced cards that can be found in Big Dog packs. On May 13, SDS added a new player program, simply entitled the Big Dog Program. Users will be able to obtain a number of different packs and Stubs, including three Big Dog Choice Packs. Plus, users who complete this in full will receive an 88 OVR player item of the “Big Dog himself, Reds legend Tony Perez.

So, how can you complete this Program? Let’s take a look.

To complete this Program in full, you will need to obtain 100 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 20 Po i nts – MLB The Show 22 pack

i – MLB The Show 22 pack 30 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 40 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack 50 Points – Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack

– Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack 55 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) 60 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack 65 Points – Headliners Set 10 pack

– Headliners Set 10 pack 70 Points – Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack

– Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack 75 Points – 1,000 Stubs

– 1,000 Stubs 80 Points – Headliners Set 11 pack

– Headliners Set 11 pack 85 Points – Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack and 1,000 Stubs

– Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack and 1,000 Stubs 90 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) 95 Points – Headliners Set 12 pack

– Headliners Set 12 pack 97 Points – Universal Profile Icon and 1,500 Stubs

– Universal Profile Icon and 1,500 Stubs 100 Points – 88 OVR Tony Perez and 2,500 Stubs

Here’s a look at the stats for the “Big Dog” Tony Perez:

To get to the 100 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the 14 Moments (50 pts.)

(50 pts.) Complete the Cover Athletes Showdown (20 pts.)

(20 pts.) Complete the five Parallel PXP Missions (34 pts. in total): Tally 250 PXP with Big Dog Players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Big Dog Players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 1,000 PXP with Big Dog Players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (7 pts.) Tally 1,500 PXP with Big Dog Players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (9 pts.) Tally 2,000 PXP with Big Dog Players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.)

Big Dog Players refer to players that can be found in Big Dog Choice Packs. Those players include 92 OVR David Price, 91 OVR Christian Yelich, 86 OVR Pablo Sandoval, and 85 OVR Adam Ottavino, among others. These players can be found on the marketplace, as well as through packs that can be obtained via this program, as well as the Spring Cleanup featured program.

Additionally, users can claim 15,000 XP toward the Spring Cleanup program, by completing a Tony Perez collection. After you have hit 100 points and received the 88 OVR Perez, go to the program listing, and then Collections. Plug the card into the collection and collect the XP.