MLB The Show 22 Spring Cleanup Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The first MLB The Show 22 featured program, the Faces of the Franchise, officially expired on April 29. San Diego Studios did not hesitate to release the second one, as April 29 brought the new Spring Cleanup program. This one will be a bit different, to say the least. This program will have a different time period, as well as new henchmen and five new Program bosses.

So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements, and how to actually get XP for this event.

Spring Cleanup rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Spring Cleanup, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Legends Icon and 500 Stubs 5,000 2 Silver Stars Choice Pack (x2) and 500 Stubs 10,000 3 Legend Bat Skins Choice Pack and 1000 Stubs 1,5000 4 Unlockables Pack and 2500 Stubs 20,000 5 Silver Stars Choice Pack (x2) and 500 Stubs 30,000 6 Unlockables Pack and 2000 Stubs 45,000 7 Classic Stadium Choice Pack 50,000 8 Silver Stars Choice Pack (x2) and 500 Stubs 60,000 9 Unlockables Pack and 2000 Stubs 75,000 10 Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson) 90,000 11 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 105,000 12 NY Mets 1966 Road Jersey and 1500 Stubs 120,000 13 Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson) 135,000 14 Spring Cleanup Boss Choice Pack 150,000 15 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 165,000 16 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 180,000 17 Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson) 195,000 18 Headliners Set 1 pack 210,000 19 Headliners Set 2 pack 225,000 20 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 240,000 21 Spring Cleanup Boss Choice Pack 255,000 22 Headliners Set 3 pack (x2) and 2000 Stubs 270,000 23 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 285,000 24 Headliners Set 4 pack and 2500 Stubs 300,000 25 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 320,000 26 Headliners Set 5 pack and 2500 Stubs 340,000 27 Headliners Set 6 pack (x2) and 2500 Stubs 360,000 28 MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle 380,000 29 Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack 400,000 30 Headliners Set 7 pack and 3000 Stubs 420,000 31 Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack 440,000 32 Headliners Set 8 pack (x2) and 3000 Stubs 460,000 33 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3) 480,000 34 Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack 500,000 35 MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle 525,000 36 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3) 550,000 37 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 575,000 38 MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) and 5000 Stubs 600,000 39 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3) 625,000 40 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 650,000 41 MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) and 5000 Stubs 675,000 42 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) and 2500 Stubs 700,000 43 MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) and 2500 Stubs 725,000 44 MLB The Show 22 20 Pack bundle 750,000

Keep in mind that for this program, the Spring Cleanup players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold. Additionally, the AL & NL Flashback Legend cards are also sellable. However, the ones obtained from the Faces of the Franchise program can’t be sold.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October.

There are other ways to get XP. San Diego Studios has released Exchanges for extra XP, as well as the first collection. Users can obtain 15,000 XP for completing the Nike City Connect Kansas City Royals jersey program. Be on the lookout for additional Player Programs, as those will also have players that will most likely be needed for XP.

Be on the lookout for Showdowns, as well as Daily, Featured Program, and Spotlight missions. SDS released those for the Faces of the Franchise program and may do those for this one, as well. The MLB The Show devs have also released yet another Conquest: the Spring Showers. Complete the map and finish out the goals, and an additional 30,000 XP will also be granted for annexing all the territories.

Additionally, the Spring Cleanup program also includes a number of PXP Missions that feature the Silver Stars cards and the Classics henchmen cards. Users will need to use the Silver Stars versions of the bosses, as well as the henchmen, in online and offline modes, and get Parallel PXP Points to complete the missions. More information on Parallels and PXP Points can be found down below.

This program will expire on May 20.