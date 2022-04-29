MLB The Show 22 Spring Cleanup Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more
Tidy up for spring.
The first MLB The Show 22 featured program, the Faces of the Franchise, officially expired on April 29. San Diego Studios did not hesitate to release the second one, as April 29 brought the new Spring Cleanup program. This one will be a bit different, to say the least. This program will have a different time period, as well as new henchmen and five new Program bosses.
So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements, and how to actually get XP for this event.
Spring Cleanup rewards
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Spring Cleanup, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Legends Icon and 500 Stubs
|5,000
|2
|Silver Stars Choice Pack (x2) and 500 Stubs
|10,000
|3
|Legend Bat Skins Choice Pack and 1000 Stubs
|1,5000
|4
|Unlockables Pack and 2500 Stubs
|20,000
|5
|Silver Stars Choice Pack (x2) and 500 Stubs
|30,000
|6
|Unlockables Pack and 2000 Stubs
|45,000
|7
|Classic Stadium Choice Pack
|50,000
|8
|Silver Stars Choice Pack (x2) and 500 Stubs
|60,000
|9
|Unlockables Pack and 2000 Stubs
|75,000
|10
|Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson)
|90,000
|11
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|105,000
|12
|NY Mets 1966 Road Jersey and 1500 Stubs
|120,000
|13
|Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson)
|135,000
|14
|Spring Cleanup Boss Choice Pack
|150,000
|15
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|165,000
|16
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|180,000
|17
|Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson)
|195,000
|18
|Headliners Set 1 pack
|210,000
|19
|Headliners Set 2 pack
|225,000
|20
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|240,000
|21
|Spring Cleanup Boss Choice Pack
|255,000
|22
|Headliners Set 3 pack (x2) and 2000 Stubs
|270,000
|23
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|285,000
|24
|Headliners Set 4 pack and 2500 Stubs
|300,000
|25
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|320,000
|26
|Headliners Set 5 pack and 2500 Stubs
|340,000
|27
|Headliners Set 6 pack (x2) and 2500 Stubs
|360,000
|28
|MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle
|380,000
|29
|Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack
|400,000
|30
|Headliners Set 7 pack and 3000 Stubs
|420,000
|31
|Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack
|440,000
|32
|Headliners Set 8 pack (x2) and 3000 Stubs
|460,000
|33
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)
|480,000
|34
|Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack
|500,000
|35
|MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle
|525,000
|36
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)
|550,000
|37
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|575,000
|38
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) and 5000 Stubs
|600,000
|39
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)
|625,000
|40
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|650,000
|41
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) and 5000 Stubs
|675,000
|42
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) and 2500 Stubs
|700,000
|43
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) and 2500 Stubs
|725,000
|44
|MLB The Show 22 20 Pack bundle
|750,000
Keep in mind that for this program, the Spring Cleanup players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold. Additionally, the AL & NL Flashback Legend cards are also sellable. However, the ones obtained from the Faces of the Franchise program can’t be sold.
How to earn XP
For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October.
There are other ways to get XP. San Diego Studios has released Exchanges for extra XP, as well as the first collection. Users can obtain 15,000 XP for completing the Nike City Connect Kansas City Royals jersey program. Be on the lookout for additional Player Programs, as those will also have players that will most likely be needed for XP.
Be on the lookout for Showdowns, as well as Daily, Featured Program, and Spotlight missions. SDS released those for the Faces of the Franchise program and may do those for this one, as well. The MLB The Show devs have also released yet another Conquest: the Spring Showers. Complete the map and finish out the goals, and an additional 30,000 XP will also be granted for annexing all the territories.
Additionally, the Spring Cleanup program also includes a number of PXP Missions that feature the Silver Stars cards and the Classics henchmen cards. Users will need to use the Silver Stars versions of the bosses, as well as the henchmen, in online and offline modes, and get Parallel PXP Points to complete the missions. More information on Parallels and PXP Points can be found down below.
Related: How Parallels work in MLB The Show 22
This program will expire on May 20.