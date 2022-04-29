MLB The Show 22 Spring Cleanup Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

Tidy up for spring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first MLB The Show 22 featured program, the Faces of the Franchise, officially expired on April 29. San Diego Studios did not hesitate to release the second one, as April 29 brought the new Spring Cleanup program. This one will be a bit different, to say the least. This program will have a different time period, as well as new henchmen and five new Program bosses.

So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements, and how to actually get XP for this event.

Spring Cleanup rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Spring Cleanup, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Legends Icon and 500 Stubs5,000
2Silver Stars Choice Pack (x2) and 500 Stubs10,000
3Legend Bat Skins Choice Pack and 1000 Stubs1,5000
4Unlockables Pack and 2500 Stubs20,000
5Silver Stars Choice Pack (x2) and 500 Stubs30,000
6Unlockables Pack and 2000 Stubs45,000
7Classic Stadium Choice Pack50,000
8Silver Stars Choice Pack (x2) and 500 Stubs60,000
9Unlockables Pack and 2000 Stubs75,000
10Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson)90,000
11MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)105,000
12NY Mets 1966 Road Jersey and 1500 Stubs120,000
13Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson)135,000
14Spring Cleanup Boss Choice Pack150,000
15NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack165,000
16AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack180,000
17Diamond Classic Choice Pack (85 OVR David Price, 85 OVR Victor Reyes, 85 OVR Ross Stripling, 85 OVR Alec Bohm, 85 OVR Alex Dickerson)195,000
18Headliners Set 1 pack210,000
19Headliners Set 2 pack225,000
20MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)240,000
21Spring Cleanup Boss Choice Pack255,000
22Headliners Set 3 pack (x2) and 2000 Stubs270,000
23AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack285,000
24Headliners Set 4 pack and 2500 Stubs300,000
25NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack320,000
26Headliners Set 5 pack and 2500 Stubs340,000
27Headliners Set 6 pack (x2) and 2500 Stubs360,000
28MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle380,000
29Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack400,000
30Headliners Set 7 pack and 3000 Stubs420,000
31Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack440,000
32Headliners Set 8 pack (x2) and 3000 Stubs460,000
33Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)480,000
34Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack500,000
35MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle525,000
36Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)550,000
37MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)575,000
38MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) and 5000 Stubs600,000
39Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)625,000
40MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)650,000
41MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) and 5000 Stubs675,000
42Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) and 2500 Stubs700,000
43MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) and 2500 Stubs725,000
44MLB The Show 22 20 Pack bundle750,000

Keep in mind that for this program, the Spring Cleanup players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold. Additionally, the AL & NL Flashback Legend cards are also sellable. However, the ones obtained from the Faces of the Franchise program can’t be sold.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October.

There are other ways to get XP. San Diego Studios has released Exchanges for extra XP, as well as the first collection. Users can obtain 15,000 XP for completing the Nike City Connect Kansas City Royals jersey program. Be on the lookout for additional Player Programs, as those will also have players that will most likely be needed for XP.

Be on the lookout for Showdowns, as well as Daily, Featured Program, and Spotlight missions. SDS released those for the Faces of the Franchise program and may do those for this one, as well. The MLB The Show devs have also released yet another Conquest: the Spring Showers. Complete the map and finish out the goals, and an additional 30,000 XP will also be granted for annexing all the territories.

Additionally, the Spring Cleanup program also includes a number of PXP Missions that feature the Silver Stars cards and the Classics henchmen cards. Users will need to use the Silver Stars versions of the bosses, as well as the henchmen, in online and offline modes, and get Parallel PXP Points to complete the missions. More information on Parallels and PXP Points can be found down below.

RelatedHow Parallels work in MLB The Show 22

This program will expire on May 20.

© 2022, DoubleXP. All rights reserved