MLB The Show 22: Which Spring Cleanup bosses should you choose?

The MLB The Show 22 Spring Cleanup featured program has officially gone live in Diamond Dynasty. The new program features five new 90+ OVR bosses, with MLB The Show players being able to earn two of them via Choice Packs. But which program bosses should you choose? Let’s go over the stats for each one, and then go over our recommendations/

First off, let’s take a look at the five bosses for the Spring Cleanup:

Zack Britton

David Justice

Tom Seaver

Ernie Banks

Eddie Mathews

Recommendations

Out of the five on this list, Zack Britton is the must-own player of the group. The former Orioles has an insane 120 H/9, and that sinker-slider combo that Britton possesses will play up extremely well. Plus, Britton has the most longevity of the bunch, as that 93 OVR item should be a valuable card for months to come.

Tom Seaver is the only starter of the group, but it’s not a must-own card. While Seaver does have a nice arsenal of pitches, the 86 H/9 is already overshadowed by cards like All-Star Bob Gibson, FOTF Alek Manoah and FOTF Casey Mize. The K/9, though, rating is not too bad for this stage of the game.

Then, there are the three hitters. Justice might be the left-fielder at this stage of the game, outside of Awards Albert Pujols. However, the splits on this card are a bit interesting. Justice has good numbers against righties, but even better stats against lefties. So, that might be a bit of a problem if you struggle with the LHP vs. LHH matchup.

And as for Mathews and Banks, both also rank highly among their positions. Mathews should rake against righties, while Banks can be a hitting machine, so long as you can get comfortable with his stance.

With all of that said, you should either look to take players that you have the most use for, or the highest value on the market. Britton is the one that will probably get the most mileage, with left-handed slugger Justice and Mathews being the secondary targets. The meta on the pitching side leans heavily on right-handed starters, so having left-handed hitters should help deal with those matchups.