Teamfight Tactics Set 7: Early look at Dragonlands, new champions, traits, and mechanics

The seventh set for Teamfight Tactics will be named Dragonlands and feature a group of dragon clans from disparate islands, fighting for supremacy on our game boards. With them will come a host of new and reworked traits, champions, and a new unique mechanic featuring a dragon egg.

Our next set, Dragonlands, takes place in a diverse realm of powerful Dragons, some fierce, some friendly and a few who’re everything in between.



Dragonlands goes live with patch 12.11, with PBE beginning late afternoon (PT) May 24th. pic.twitter.com/sDdhJkQ5Nv — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 29, 2022

Champions & Traits

Officially, only one new unit has been shown — Illaoi. However, due to leaks and datamining, we have seen a few more units and traits that will travel with us to the Dragonlands:

Brand

Kai’Sa

Karma

Lee Sin

Sett

Thresh

Volibear

Yasuo

Cassiopeia

Jayce

Lucian

Nidalee

Sejuani

Wukong

Some of the new traits that have been sneakily spotted include names such as:

Vertical

Dragonspirit

Illusionist

Piercer

Druid

Lacerator

Bulwark

We can only guess at what the effects of these traits might be, but we’re sure it will be fun to speculate until we get the opportunity to play around with them.

Mechanics

For the first time ever, a mechanic will reprise in a new set. Having proven to be a community favorite, Hextech Augments will see a return in Dragonlands, but we should expect more draconic mechanics to be revealed as the release day approaches.

Speaking of old mechanics, remember Armories? Well, there have been clear pointers that they will also see a return, albeit in a slightly different form. As Teamfight Tactics developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer said on stream: “The thing we’re working on for Set 7, I think will make a lot of people who miss Armory happy. And I also think it will do it in a healthier and more interesting way.”

Currently, there are hints of an egg-hatching mechanic so it’s safe to assume that we might get a chance to hatch and train our own dragons (or loot, but dragons would be cooler) — but Riot has been keeping those cards close to their chests.

On the topic of dragons, there will be seven purchasable dragons with rare odds of showing up, similar to five-costs. They will cost more coin to purchase and take up two slots, just like Colossus units. But that is offset by them being very powerful units to field. There are hints that they will interact with traits and even benefit from them by a larger margin than a normal unit.

A different, eighth dragon also exists, called the Treasure Dragon, which replaces Raptors on round 4-7. It seems that this particular dragon will be very rewarding, “giving you a final opportunity to finish your comp”, according to Riot. So likely more gold, boosts, items or components.

Release date

It has been confirmed by Riot that Set 7 will launch on live servers on June 8, with a release on PBE two weeks earlier. Officially, the Dragonlands patch will be numbered as 12.11. So there’s not much time left if you are still looking to climb in Ranked before Gizmos & Gadgets runs its course.