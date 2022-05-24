The 10 Best Armor Sets in Elden Ring and how to get them

There are over 120 armor sets for you to choose from in the Lands Between, and that doesn’t even include the standalone armor pieces that you can find like the Imp Heads. That is amazing whether you want to dress like your favorite enemy or mix and match armors to make yourself look like a true Tarnished warrior. Instead of weeding through all the armor sets, we have compiled some of the best you can get your hands on in Elden Ring and how to get them.

Briar Set

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Briar armor set is Elden Ring’s version of Kirk’s armor set from the Dark Souls series. This armor set is covered in thorns and deals damage to enemies that you roll into while you have it equipped. Not only does this armor deal damage, but it also has a great defense that can help out in most circumstances. To obtain this armor set, you will need to purchase it from Enia in Roundtable Hold after defeating Elemer of the Briar in the Shaded Castle.

War Surgeon Set

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The War Surgeon armor set is originally seen being worn by Varre as soon as you enter the open-world part of the game. This simple armor set has a dark secret. The White Mask part of the set increases your damage by 10% whenever there is blood loss in the area around you. This makes the set perfect for those who are going for a bleed build so they can maximize the damage they deal. To obtain this set, you will need to go to the Mohgwyn Dynasty area and fight the three nameless white mask NPCs that invade you in the blood lake area. This invasion won’t happen if you defeat Mohg.

Spellblade Set

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Not only can you dress like your favorite enemies, but you can also cosplay as some of your favorite NPCs. Rogier is a great NPC who gives you some pretty powerful weapon arts. If you follow his questline as it intertwines with Fia’s, he will eventually meet a tragic end and you will be able to collect his armor set off of his dead body in Roundtable Hold. The benefit of his armor set is that each piece boosts the damage of your magical weapon arts. This is any weapon art that deals either frost or magic damage.

Black Knife Set

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Black Knife Assassins are among some of the most annoying enemies in the game. These enemies hit hard, have a dagger that lowers your maximum health, and can easily dodge out of the way of your attacks. If you work hard enough, you too can obtain the look of a Black Knife Assassin by grabbing their armor set from under the stairwell in Ordina, Liturgical Town. Wearing this armor set makes all of your movements muffled which is perfect for those who love to invade.

Tree Sentinel Set

Screenshot by DoubleXP

While it doesn’t have any amazing abilities, the Tree Sentinel armor set is very well-rounded with its stats and offers some great defense for those who are lacking in damage resistance. Unfortunately, those stats come at the cost of increased weight. To wear this armor, you will want to make sure you have the Equip Load to handle it. You can get this armor set, you will need to destroy the chariots in the Auriza Hero’s Grave in the eastern part of Altus Plateau.

Azur’s Glintstone Set

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When the game was first released, it didn’t take long for the power of the Comet Azur spell to be discovered. This spell allows you to fire a massive beam at your opponent that deals a ton of damage. If you want to increase the damage, you can simply wear Azur’s Glintstone armor set. Of course, you only need to wear the headpiece, but doing so increases the damage of all of Azur’s Primeval Sorceries by 15%. You can get this armor set off of Azur’s dead body after completing Sorceress Sellen‘s questline.

Raptor’s Set

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you are playing Elden Ring, odds are you have performed quite a few jumping attacks. These attacks are some of the more powerful ones you can perform that also have a higher chance of staggering. The Raptor armor set not only looks good but also increases the damage of your jumping attacks. While the entire set is nice, you only need the chest piece to gain the benefit. You can get the entire armor set by getting the Skeletal Mask and Raptor’s Black Feathers from behind an illusory wall in the Sage’s Cave in Altus Plateau. The other pieces are from the Bandit’s armor set.

Guardian Set

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Guardian Set is one of the more difficult armor sets to obtain because your need to farm for all of its components. This armor set will solidify you as one of the guardians of Erdtree. This armor increases the healing effects of the Flask of Crimson Tears, allowing you to get more healing with every sip. You only need the chest piece for the effect to be applied. The chest piece also needs to be in full bloom as in the image above. The best way to obtain this armor is to farm the Guardians on the tree roots leading to Godfrey in Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Crucible Knight Set

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are two variations of the Crucible Knight armor set; Crucible Axe and Crucible Tree. The difference in look is pretty mild except for the headpiece where the Crucible Tree set features many horns branching out of the helmet. The Crucible Axe set can be found by defeating Crucible Knight Ordovis in the Auriza Hero’s Grave in the eastern section of Altus Plateau. The Crucible Tree set is found in a chest in Deeproot Depths behind Crucible Knight Siluria. Both sets offer amazing defense with surprisingly low weight. Each piece of these sets increases the damage of your Aspect of the Crucible incantations by 3.5%.

Royal Remains Set

Screenshot by DoubleXP

While it might not be the most stylish of the armor sets in the game, there is no denying that the Royal Remains armor set has its place as one of the best. This armor set gives you health regeneration of 2HP/second while any piece is being worn. You can only be wearing the gloves to gain this effect. If you are wearing the entire armor set, the health regeneration increases to 8HP/second. You can get this armor set after you are invaded by Ensha when she invades you in Roundtable Hold. After defeating her, go back to where she was standing and her armor set will be on the ground.