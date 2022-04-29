The best Strength weapons in Elden Ring

There are a ton of different weapons to choose from in the Lands Between. Some are big, some are small. Some are curved, some are colossal warhammers with the power of a god. You know, the usual when it comes to fantasy weapons. If you are looking to perfect your strength build with a weapon that matches your playstyle, look no further. There are plenty of strength weapons in Elden Ring. Here are some of the best.

Marais Executioner’s Sword

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Powerful, elegant, and capable of spinning like a top on steroids, the Marais Executioner’s Sword is full of fun surprises. This is a greatsword that scales off strength with a B when it is fully upgraded. This weapon also scales off arcane and deals magic damage as well as physical damage. This weapon’s skill is Eochaid’s Dancing Blade allows you to throw it out in front of you. The weapon will then spin extremely fast like a drill before coming back to you. You can obtain this weapon by defeating Elemer of the Briar in the Shaded Castle in the northern part of Altus Plateau.

Greatsword

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A staple of the Souls games, the Greatsword makes a triumphant return to the world of Elden Ring and it is bigger than ever. While this weapon may attack extremely slow, it hits with a massive punch that will leave your foes quaking in their boots if they haven’t already met unfortunate circumstances from the blade’s hit. Make this weapon into the heavy variant to increase its scaling from a B to an A. You can find this colossal weapon in the Caelid region. Head northwest of the Caelid Ruins Site of Grace and grab the weapon out of the chest in the cart guarded by two dogs.

Ruins Greatsword

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As one of the legendary armaments in the Lands Between, the Ruins Greatsword needs to introduction as to how badly it could kick an enemy’s behind. This weapon’s skill is unique and it allows you to strike the ground and create a wave of gravitational force that deals massive damage. This weapon can be obtained by defeating the Misbegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight combo boss in Redmane Castle in southeastern Caelid.

Giant Crusher

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Perhaps the strongest of all the strength weapons in the game, the Giant Crusher is capable of devastating bosses. With a quick search, you can see how powerful this weapon truly is. With it, you can one-shot many of the bosses in the game. The downside to all this power is that the weapon is predictable and moves very slowly. This weapon can be found to the south of the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace and is guarded by a Rotten Tree Spirit.

Warped Axe

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Notice we said that the Giant Crusher is perhaps the strongest weapon. While the Giant Crusher is capable of creating some very high damage numbers, the Warped Axe is close to the same mark and swings a lot faster. The Warped Axe is a one-handed axe that drops from the Omen enemies. When powered up with different buffs, this weapon can output nearly the same damage numbers as the Giant Crusher. If you want to farm for this weapon, you can find the Omens near the Underground Roadside Site of Grace in the Capital City.