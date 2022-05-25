The Best Toppings for each Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom
Be prepared for what’s to come.
In Cookie Run: Kingdom, a free-to-play mobile game, strategy is everything. Despite its cookie looks, if you don’t come in with the best loadout for your Cookies, you won’t be able to pass the later chapters in story mode or make it very far into competitive play. One of the ways you can make your Cookies is stronger is by equipping Toppings them. Toppings give your Cookies buffs, such as a reduced Cooldown or increased Attack speed (SPD).
However, not all Toppings work on every Cookie. some toppings are better than others. For example, you wouldn’t want to equip an Attack SPD Topping like Bouncy Caramel wouldn’t be effective on someone like Herb Cookie, who would benefit better from either Searing Raspberry or Swift Chocolate. These Toppings will increase his healing to his teammates or decrease his cooldown in his skill respectively. So, it’s essential to know what each Topping does before equipping anything beforehand. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay gold in order to unequip it from your Cookie.
Tip for equipping Toppings
A common piece of advice the community gives to new players is to equip one to two kinds of Toppings to your Cookie, three Toppings in very rare cases. While the first part of this advice may seem ill-advised, this is something we also highly recommend. This is to get the best value out of your Cookie, and you don’t want to waste slots by equipping multiple Toppings that won’t yield any results.
The Best Toppings for each Cookie
|Cookie
|Toppings (xNumber of that Topping)
|Adventurer Cookie
|Bouncy Caramel (x2) and Searing Raspberry (x3) or Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Affogato Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Alchemist Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5) or Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Almond Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Angel Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Avocado Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Beet Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Blackberry Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Black Raisin Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Caramel Arrow Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5) or Searing Raspberry (x3) and Bouncy Caramel (x2)
|Carrot Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Cherry Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5) or Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Cherry Blossom Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x3) and Swift Chocolate (x2)
|Chili Pepper Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Clotted Cream Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Clover Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Cocoa Cookie
|Solid Almond (x3) and Swift Chocolate (x2)
|Cotton Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Cream Puff Cookie
|Juicy Apple Jelly (x3) and Swift Chocolate (x2)
|Custard Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Dark Cacao Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Dark Choco Cookie
|Solid Almong (x5)
|Devil Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Eclair Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Espresso Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Fig Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Frost Queen Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Gingerbrave Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Gumball Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Herb Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5) or Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Hollyberry Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Knight Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Kumiho Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5) or Solid Almond (x2) and Swift Chocolate (x3)
|Latte Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Licorice Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Lilac Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Madeleine Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x2) and Solid Almond (x3)
|Mala Sauce Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5) or Solid Almond (x5)
|Mango Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Milk Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Mint Choco Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Moon Rabbit Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5) or Solid Almond (x3) and Searing Raspberry (x2)
|Muscle Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Ninja Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Onion Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Pancake Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Parfait Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5) or Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Pastry Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x3) and Bouncy Caramel (x2) or Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Poison Mushroom Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Pomegranate Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Princess Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Pumpkin Pie Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5) or Searing Raspberry (x2) and Solid Almond (x3)
|Pure Vanilla Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5) or Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Purple Yam Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Raspberry Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x3) and Solid Almond (x2)
|Red Velvet Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Rye Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Sea Fairy Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5) or Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Snow Sugar Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Sonic Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Sorbet Shark Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5) or Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Sparkling Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Squid Ink Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Strawberry Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Strawberry Crepe Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Tails Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Tea Knight Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Tiger Lily Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)
|Twizzly Gummy Cookie
|Juicy Apple Jelly (x5) or Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Vampire Cookie
|Searing Raspberry (x5)
|Werewolf Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Wildberry Cookie
|Solid Almond (x5)
|Wizard Cookie
|Swift Chocolate (x5)