The Best Toppings for each Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

In Cookie Run: Kingdom, a free-to-play mobile game, strategy is everything. Despite its cookie looks, if you don’t come in with the best loadout for your Cookies, you won’t be able to pass the later chapters in story mode or make it very far into competitive play. One of the ways you can make your Cookies is stronger is by equipping Toppings them. Toppings give your Cookies buffs, such as a reduced Cooldown or increased Attack speed (SPD).

However, not all Toppings work on every Cookie. some toppings are better than others. For example, you wouldn’t want to equip an Attack SPD Topping like Bouncy Caramel wouldn’t be effective on someone like Herb Cookie, who would benefit better from either Searing Raspberry or Swift Chocolate. These Toppings will increase his healing to his teammates or decrease his cooldown in his skill respectively. So, it’s essential to know what each Topping does before equipping anything beforehand. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay gold in order to unequip it from your Cookie.

Tip for equipping Toppings

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A common piece of advice the community gives to new players is to equip one to two kinds of Toppings to your Cookie, three Toppings in very rare cases. While the first part of this advice may seem ill-advised, this is something we also highly recommend. This is to get the best value out of your Cookie, and you don’t want to waste slots by equipping multiple Toppings that won’t yield any results.

The Best Toppings for each Cookie