The Best Toppings for Hollyberry Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a free-to-play action gacha RPG, the eighth game in the Cookie Run series. In this title, you build up your own Kingdom and take control of five Cookies, battling monsters and trying to unravel the mystery of what happened to the Ancient Heroes that disappeared from the world. As you progress through the game, you’ll unlock more and more Cookies through the game’s gacha and gain Toppings that will help make your team stronger.

Having the best team possible is necessary to win battles, let that be in the game’s story mode or in arena. Now, the best team is decided on a few different factors: what Cookies you have on your team, what their Toppings are, and your treasures are with the two first factors playing a big role in determining whether you win or lose. If you manage to pull Hollyberry Cookie, an Ancient Cookie with an extremely low pull rate of 0.054%, you’re already on the path to victory as she’s a fantastic unit. After all, she’s one of the original five Ancient Heroes who protected the world against the Dark Enchantress Cookie before the game began.

However, with the addition of Toppings, she can become unstoppable. So, which Toppings should you equip on Hollyberry?

Best Build for Hollyberry Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie is a Defense Cookie that’s placed at the front by default making her a tank. With this in mind, you’ll want to equip her with a build that makes her a solid tank. So, you should with a complete Solid Almond Toppings build for Hollyberry. This would give her a giant boost in DMG resistance. By fully upgrading these Toppings and having a full Solid Almond build, you’ll gain additional stats and more DMG resistance, making her even tankier.