The Best Toppings for Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a free-to-play action gacha RPG where you get to build up your own Kingdom and fight monsters with Cookies that you’ve gained through the game’s gacha system. There’s plenty to do in the game, such as unlock costumes for your Cookies, join a guild and fight alongside others to gain rewards, and even fight other players competitively in Arena. There’s also the game’s story mode, which tasks you with unraveling the mystery of what happened to the five Ancient Heroes who mysteriously disappeared from the world.

One of these Five Heroes is Pure Vanilla, who is also the founder and former king of the Vanilla Kingdom. He’s obtainable through the Nether-Gacha, although the chances of getting him are extremely low with a player having a 0.054% chance of pulling him. However, if you do manage to pull Pure Vanilla Cookie, he is arguably one of the best healers in the game right next to Herb Cookie. So, you’ll want to make sure you save a spot for him on your team and equip him with Toppings that work best for him.

The best build for Pure Vanilla Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie is a Healer unit placed in the rear. This means that he won’t be dealing a lot of damage and will instead be focused on trying to support the party. While a Searing Raspberry build sounds nice on him to boost his healing on his party, where he really shines is his skill Love and Peace. Love and Peace allow him to replenish the party’s HP and give them shields, absorbing incoming damage that’s proportionate to their HP. This skill is on a 19-second cooldown. However, with a full Swift Chocolate, this will get reduced. So, we recommend that you go with a complete Swift Chocolate build for Pure Vanilla Cookie to spam that powerful skill of his.