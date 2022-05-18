The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 35 (May 18)

We’re nearing the end of the major football league seasons, but the regular FIFA 22 Team of the Week release schedule that we have been accustomed to since release goes on for now. A new Team of the Week went live on May 18, as a fresh batch of inform cards has been added to packs. Last week’s group was highlighted by Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who received a 92 OVR item on May 11. And much like last week, another Man City star is the marquee player for the Team of the Week this week.

So, who made the cut for the Team of the Week? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for May 18:

Starters

ST: ST Wissam Ben Yedder (88 OVR)

ST Wissam Ben Yedder (88 OVR) LW: ST Jamie Vardy (87 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (87 OVR) RW: RW Domenico Berardi (87 OVR)

RW Domenico Berardi (87 OVR) LM: RM Jarrod Bowen (84 OVR)

RM Jarrod Bowen (84 OVR) RM: RM Jonas Hofmann (86 OVR)

RM Jonas Hofmann (86 OVR) LCM: CM Wataru Endo (84 OVR)

CM Wataru Endo (84 OVR) RCM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (94 OVR)

CAM Kevin de Bruyne (94 OVR) LCB : LB Theo Hernandez (89 OVR)

: LB Theo Hernandez (89 OVR) MCB: CB Jonathan Tah (86 OVR)

CB Jonathan Tah (86 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (85 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (85 OVR) GK: GK Rui Silva (84 OVR)

The highlight of this Team of the Week is Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who received his third TOTW card on May 18. Other notable names include Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, and AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez. Hernandez’s 89 OVR inform card has 98 Pace, making it a high-prized commodity in FUT.

Substitutes

ST Georgios Giakoumakis (85 OVR)

LB Alfonso Pedraza (84 OVR)

LM Sebastian Blanco (84 OVR)

RB Giovani Di Lorenzo (83 OVR)

GK Stefan Ortega (82 OVR)

CM Adrien Thomasson (81 OVR)

ST Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (80 OVR)

Reserves

RW Jonathan Levi (78 OVR)

ST Marcel Bar (76 OVR)

CAM Rodrigo Riquelme (75 OVR)

ST Karol Angielski (74 OVR)

ST James Scott (73 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until May 25.