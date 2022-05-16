Have you ever wondered which streamer is more popular to watch on Twitch these days? Whether you think it’s Amouranth or Pokimane or xQc, it may depend on who you ask — and where you live.

CasinoGrounds, an online gambling website run by casino streamers, recently published a chart detailing the popularity of Twitch streamers by the state in which people look them up the most. The chart is based on a year-long study of data CasinoGrounds collected on Google Trends for streamers across the US. Here’s a list of some of the most searched Twitch streamers in every state.

Pokimane

During the time of the study, Pokimane became the most followed female streamer on Twitch, garnering a total of 9.12 million followers on her Twitch channel, which placed her in the top ten most followed channels on the platform. She’s popular in 11 states, including:

Massachusetts

California

Florida

Utah

Illinois

Indiana

Tennessee

Alaska

Hawaii

Maryland

Connecticut

Amouranth

In second place is Amouranth, who is currently ranked 14 with the most views overall on Twitch, racking up a total view count of more than 401 million since she joined in 2016. She’s serving as the lead producer of Streamer Royale, which starts on May 28. Amouranth is the most-searched streamer in 10 states, including:

Washington

Oregon

Nevada

South Dakota

Nebraska

Colorado

New Mexico

South Carolina

Delaware

New Hampshire

Asmongold

Although he recently won the award for Best MMORPG Streamer at The Streamer Awards for his World of Warcraft streams, Asmongold is only popular in five states. His search results mostly turn up in:

Georgia

Alabama

Mississippi

Missouri

Kansas

Ninja

Ninja has been the king of Twitch ever since Fortnite exploded in popularity in the summer of 2017. He got so popular, his Fortnite stream with rapper/producer Drake netted him a record for most concurrent viewers with 635,000, which he held until 2020. He’s now only popular in four states, including:

Texas

Iowa

Kentucky

Pennsylvania

Dream

Dream is an anonymous streamer mostly known for his Minecraft streams across Twitch and YouTube. He’s the most searched streamer in three states, including:

Arkansas

Wisconsin

North Dakota

Mizkif

Mizkif is a relatively small-time streamer who only became popular in 2018 for working as a cameraman for fellow streamer Ice Poseidon. Known for streaming Pokemon, Smite, and various Mario games, is popular in three states, including:

Idaho

Michigan

North Carolina

The remaining streamers have mostly been searched in an even smaller number of states. DrDisrespect, who is currently banned on Twitch, remains popular in Vermont and Wyoming. Ranboo is most searched in Arizona and Montana. Cr1tikal is popular in Maine and Oklahoma, while Hasan Piker maintains his popularity in New York and Ohio.

Hikaru Nakamura, a chess grandmaster who goes by GMHikaru on Twitch, is popular in New Jersey. Tyler1 holds his footing in Louisiana. xQc is most popular in Minnesota. Tommyinnit, Fuslie, and Disguised Toast are more popular in Rhode Island, Virginia, and West Virginia, respectively.