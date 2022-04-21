Valorant pros crosshair codes: TenZ, Boaster, NagZ, and more

In Valorant, you can simply copy the crosshair codes of some other player and import the settings to your account. It means you will not have to spend a lot of time adjusting each and every setting to get your favorite crosshair. Riot has revealed the crosshair codes of various Valorant professional players, including TenZ from Sentinels, Boaster from Fnatic, and NagZ from KRÜ Esports that we have listed below for you to import.

Valorant pros crosshair codes

Image via Riot Games

TenZ – 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;o;1

Boaster – 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

NagZ – 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

Saadhak – 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

aspas – 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Sacy – 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

pANcada – 0;P;c;1;h;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Less – 0;P;o;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

ScreaM – 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;6;0l;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;6;s;0.949;o;1

Nivera – 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;0.5

Jamppi – 0;s;1;P;h;0;0t;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;0.502

L1NK – 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Soulcas – 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.762

stax – 0;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Rb – 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1

MaKo – 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

BuZz – 0;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Zest – 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Klaus – 0;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0

delz1k – 0;P;c;1;o;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Mazino – 0;P;c;1;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

NagZet – 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

keznitdeuS – 0;P;c;4;h;0;0b;0;1l;4;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

As of now, Riot has released the crosshair codes for the professional players listed above only. We will keep updating this guide once we get our hands on the crosshair codes of more pros.

How to import crosshair settings in Valorant?

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to import the crosshair settings of any of the professional Valorant players, the first thing you need to do is copy a code from the list above. Now, go to the in-game settings and head to the Crosshair tab. Click on the arrow pointing down (↓) next to the Crosshair Profile and paste the copied crosshair code there. Finally, hit the Import button to import your favorite player’s crosshair settings successfully.