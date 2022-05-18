What is release date for V Rising? Answered

V Rising has released onto Steam within the Early Access program, allowing players to become directly involved in guiding the new isometric survival-crafter as it works through beta. While players can jump into the title immediately by purchasing the game on Steam, some may want to wait until the title becomes fully released.

Developer Stunlock Studios states that they expect the title to exit the Early Access program within the next twelve months, ostensibly making the release date before May 17, 2023. This isn’t currently set in stone, however: there is empirical precedent for release dates to ebb and flow as necessary depending on scope fluctuation, and Stunlock Studios themselves state this in the Early Access declaration on Steam.

While what is available within the title in its Early Access stage is highly polished, Stunlock Studios wants to add even more to the wild lands for vampiric takeover. The developer states that they expect to add far more biomes and dungeons leading up to the full release date, along with weapons, enemies, and spells. Players can expect the game to stretch far beyond what is currently offered: five biomes, 37 mini-bosses, 1 boss, 6 caves, and a whole lot of crafting.

Also planned on in Early Access development is additional structures for vampiric keeps. There is a V Rising Founder’s Pack currently available which expands on structures with an additional 33 unique structures for vampiric keeps, although this content does add an additional cost to the title.

Players that want to join in on the Early Access period of V Rising to see what the fuss is about can do so immediately. The title is only available on PC, and on Steam at that, costing $20. The Founder Pack, which adds additional structures and other fun cosmetic-only items, is an additional $30.