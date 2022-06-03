What is the best class in Diablo Immortal? Class Tier List

Diablo: Immortal was released with six playable classes to choose from. As a game that is not as alt-friendly as its spiritual predecessor Diablo 3, it is important to determine your main character from the outset. While it is possible (and recommended) that you try out as many character classes as you would like, sooner or later you will have to focus on one of them if your goal is to play and progress optimally.

If in doubt, we’ve got you covered with our Diablo: Immortal class tier list, in which we rate classes by how well they do in various types of content that the game has to offer. That way, you can find the class that works best for the activity you enjoy the most. Note that all of the classes can do well in all forms of content, but some classes naturally do better than others with their specific niches and abilities.

Rating Categories and Tiers

We have rated the classes in tiers from 1 to 3, across the following categories:

Solo Speed Farming: representing the clear speed of Bounties, Elder Rifts, Lairs, and Side Quests. Benefits from good mobility and AoE.

representing the clear speed of Bounties, Elder Rifts, Lairs, and Side Quests. Benefits from good mobility and AoE. Group Dungeons: represents the class’ capabilities in Dungeons which are the only source of Set Items.

represents the class’ capabilities in Dungeons which are the only source of Set Items. Boss Kill Speed: represents a catch-all category of killing the various bosses that can be found in all activities in the game.

represents a catch-all category of killing the various bosses that can be found in all activities in the game. Group Challenge Rifts: represents the class’ aptitude for climbing in the Challenge Rift ladder.

represents the class’ aptitude for climbing in the Challenge Rift ladder. PVP: represents the class’ ability to hold their own in the Battlegrounds when played optimally.

Barbarian

The Barbarian is a melee class that deals physical damage, specializing in unrelenting attacks and AoE damage. Many of their skills have a Crowd Control portion, which allows them to stay in toe with enemies while dishing out a barrage of melee attacks. With such a strong ability to mow down groups of enemies, the trade-off is that their single target damage falls off. They are also susceptible to taking a lot of damage, which they are able to mitigate with self-healing sustainability. Their skill set means that Barbarians are a great addition to group content and farming, and their CC capabilities make them one of the best PVP classes.

Solo Speed Farming: Tier 1

Tier 1 Group Dungeons: Tier 2

Tier 2 Boss Kill Speed: Tier 3

Tier 3 Group Challenge Rifts: Tier 2

Tier 2 PVP: Tier 1

Crusader

The Crusader deals a hybrid of magical and physical damage from melee range while zipping about on their faithful steed. They excel in AoE damage to weaker foes and posses some of the best buffs and defensive capabilities among all classes. They represent the “Swiss-army-knife” melee class, able to kit themselves out to handle almost anything. However, they pay the price with long ability cooldowns, and just the one mobility option — their steed. If that is taken away from them, they’re sitting ducks. Their efficiency and versatility makes them an easy pick up for all kinds of content and one of the game’s strongest classes.

Solo Speed Farming: Tier 1

Tier 1 Group Dungeons: Tier 1

Tier 1 Boss Kill Speed: Tier 2

Tier 2 Group Challenge Rifts: Tier 2

Tier 2 PVP: Tier 1

Demon Hunter

Representing the quintessential glass-cannon ranged class in Diablo, the Demon Hunter is capable of dishing out enormous single target damage at a staggering pace. Able to shoot on the move, they are capable of using their skills along with their primary attacks. However, being the slowest class in the game, Demon Hunters need to master the skill of movement and repositioning. This makes them dangerous but hard to master in PVP. They lack ways to buff their groups, so have to rely on their impressive damage capabilities. Still, they are easily the fastest boss killers in the game, and when played to their fullest, they excel in all content that the game can throw their way.

Solo Speed Farming: Tier 1

Tier 1 Group Dungeons: Tier 1

Tier 1 Boss Kill Speed: Tier 1

Tier 1 Group Challenge Rifts: Tier 1

Tier 1 PVP: Tier 3

Monk

The Monk is a fast-paced melee class that relies on weaving their skills together into combinations of devastating lightning-quick attacks. With their low cooldowns and reliance on skills that work off of one another, they require an agile player to truly master. They are a mobile class that can control the battlefield by splitting or grouping enemies. Monks also come with the largest amount of group buffs, making them an excellent support class. However, this versatility comes at a price of somewhat complicated gameplay with a lower threshold of benefits compared to some other classes, which is especially obvious when playing solo.

Solo Speed Farming: Tier 3

Tier 3 Group Dungeons: Tier 2

Tier 2 Boss Kill Speed: Tier 3

Tier 3 Group Challenge Rifts: Tier 2

Tier 2 PVP: Tier 2

Necromancer

The only summoner class in the game, Necromancers command armies of the dead to defeat their foes. That makes them an obvious pick for purely solo play, because their minions can intercept and soak damage for them, meanwhile, the Necromancer is capable of good Crowd Control, as well as dealing both AoE and Single-target damage in respectable numbers. They bring a lot of versatility to group play, able to fill in the gaps that the group might be lacking. Their main hurdles are a lack of mobility skills, and a reliance on corpses which can be sparse in some situations.

Solo Speed Farming: Tier 2

Tier 2 Group Dungeons: Tier 2

Tier 2 Boss Kill Speed: Tier 1

Tier 1 Group Challenge Rifts: Tier 2

Tier 2 PVP: Tier 2

Wizard

The Wizard is a pure spell-casting class, able to spec into both close- and long-ranged builds. They boast a wide array of Crowd Control abilities, and their damage skills can synergize for some devastating effects. They are also a surprisingly mobile class. However, they suffer from long spell cooldowns, and many of their spells require skillshot aiming, which comes with a certain degree of player skill. Despite possessing a good amount of defensive spells, they can be very squishy, second only to the Demon Hunter. For group play, they bring only their CC spells, with no group buffs to speak of. All in all, this makes the Wizard one of the most challenging classes to play optimally and the weakest one on our list — though that doesn’t mean you won’t have fun playing them.