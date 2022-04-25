When is the release date of Diablo Immortal?

Update: April 25

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the release date of Diablo Immortal, and confirmed that a PC version is also coming. The game will launch on June 2 for iOS and Android. It will enter Open Beta on PC on the same date. The pre-registration for the open beta is live now. The new trailer Blizzard released gives fans a first look at the game’s PC version.

Original

Diablo Immortal is a mobile twist on the popular action RPG series from Blizzard. While there isn’t a definitive release date yet, we do know of a launch window, which is the next best thing. While some would love to see a PC release, Blizzard and NetEase are pressing forward on iOS and Android.

Diablo Immortal has been delayed outside of its initial 2021 window. It will now release within the first six months of 2022. The main reasons for the delay are to make PvP more accessible and to make the endgame content more appealing. Controller support will also be added to the game, so fans of the console port of Diablo 3 and the upcoming Diablo 2 remaster will be happy.

The studio said in a development update: “Following feedback provided by test participants of the Closed Alpha, our team has been tuning core and endgame features.” The Cycle of Strife, a PvP section in the game, will be more accessible. Matchmaking will be tweaked, as your rank, class balance, time to kill, and other factors will contribute to the players you can fight against.

PvE content like the Helliquary will now have teams of up to eight players enter the tough raid together, and Challenge Rifts will also let you gain new loot that other modes won’t allow you to get.

Bounties will also be improved so that players are more rewarded for their actions. It will be easier as well as all four bounties you accept can be accessed in the same zone, streamlining the process.

For the endgame, Blizzard has mentioned that it wants to make “legendary gear exciting and sought after” for players who have surpassed the max level in the game. It hopes to improve the experience with Paragon levels that give you access to better loot.

“In Diablo Immortal, we want this end-game progression to be worthwhile, offering unique bonuses in the form of stat boosts and special perks,” said Blizzard. “However, having a higher Paragon should also reap better rewards. We are implementing a system that enables players with higher Paragon levels or players taking on higher difficulties to receive more powerful items.”