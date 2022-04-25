What is the start date of Halo Infinite Season 3?

Halo Infinite players have been waiting for Season 2 ever since it was teased, but what about the game’s future third season? We know the start date for that too.

As per the Halo Infinite 2022 roadmap on Halo Waypoint, Season 3 kicks off on Tuesday, November 8. Season 2 starts Tuesday, May 3, so there’s plenty of time to enjoy all the new content first. Season 2: Lone Wolves will add the much-anticipated battle royale mode Last Spartan Standing, two new maps, and cosmetics based on the Halo TV show. It will also remove the infamous Scorpion gun glitch.

We actually know a good bit about what Season 3 will add in the fall too. The roadmap names a “new 100-tier Battle Pass, new maps, new modes, new sandbox items, new narrative events, new Fracture event, Forge open beta, quality-of-life improvements, and campaign splitscreen co-op.” While Forge and local co-op are listed under the Season 3 banner, some features will actually arrive before the season itself starts, according to 343 Industries. The Halo Waypoint post says the team is targeting August for online co-op and September for Forge.

Regardless, it sounds like there’s a whole lot of good stuff cooking up for Halo (including an actual cookbook). The roadmap lists lots of upcoming additions to both multiplayer and the campaign.