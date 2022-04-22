When does Valorant’s new “Bounty Hunter” Fade release?

One of the keys to success in online games is to provide regular content updates to keep players coming back for more. Sometimes this is map updates or new battle modes to try out. In the case of Valorant, it often comes in the form of new characters and skins to mix things up a bit.

With the end of Episode 4 Act 2 looming, it is expected that the next agent to join the Valorant roster will be coming soon. Data miners found out about them several weeks ago. Originally, they were called Bounty Hunter in the code, but recently the team at Riot has confirmed the name and role of this new character. Fade’s abilities and appearance are still due to be confirmed, but their release date is looming ahead.

When does Fade release in Valorant?

This new character was revealed in an update to the Valorant website on April 18 with the tagline, “Fade is the last person you want to find in the dark, but you’ll want to see where this trail leads.” There was little other information to be had at the time.

Tune in for the Masters Reykjavík Grand Final on Apr. 24 for the first look at Fade gameplay and cinematic debut. https://t.co/tjWD4P1e7G pic.twitter.com/hFVrUZlvFt — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 18, 2022

The expected release date for Fade is April 26, which is when the Episode 4 Act 3 content is likely to be released. This would put it in line with previous content updates for Valorant, but we will keep you up to date when it is officially announced.

However, Riot hasn’t yet released an official release date, instead teasing players with mystery until the Masters Reykjavik Grand Final on April 24, when a new trailer highlighting Fade’s abilities will drop.