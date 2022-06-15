When is the release date for NBA 2K23?

The countdown to a new NBA 2K game is on, as the launch of NBA 2K23 draws closer and closer. While the next NBA 2K game will almost certainly come before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, it would be nice to know an actual release date for the next game in the franchise. NBA 2K22 brought new innovation to The City and The Neighborhood, but what will NBA 2K23 bring? We won’t fully know until it releases, so let’s go over what we know so far regarding the release date for 2K23.

What is NBA 2K23’s release date

NBA 2K23 does not have a release date, as of this writing. However, we do have a general idea of when we will find out about a release date.

Back in May 2022, 2K announced that details regarding the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise would be released during the month of July. This was stated in conjunction with the release that announced that the NBA Summer League, a showcase summer basketball league for rookies and up-and-comers, would be re-named and called the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

Last summer, 2K confirmed the cover athlete, which wound up being Mavericks star Luka Doncic, and the release date for 2K22 in July. This timeline lines up quite well with past announcements, as the NBA 2K21 release date was confirmed in July 2020.

July will most likely be when we find out the release date for NBA 2K23, as well as console information for the game. While it is highly likely that 2K23 will once again be available for old-gen consoles, it still has yet to be confirmed.

As far as the release date is concerned, expect 2K23 to come out sometime during the month of September. Since the launch of NBA 2K16, each subsequent title has come during September.