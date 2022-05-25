Where to collect the Level Up Token northwest of The Daily Bugle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 coming to a close, players now have the opportunity to complete all four weeks of the Omega Knight Quest Pack. Similar to past weeks, this fourth week includes seven new Level Up Token hunts and they may be the hardest yet with a majority tucked away in the smallest corners of the map. For instance, one token is only said to be northwest of The Daily Bugle, leaving several possibilities as to where it may be hiding. Here’s where you can get your hands on this token in no time.

Players should begin this Level Up Token quest by dropping into the Sunflower’s Saplings landmark that is set between Sleepy Sound and Coney Crossroads. For those unfamiliar, it is an unmarked location featuring a large vegetable garden and a hardware store on its east end. You’ll then want to make your way to this store’s front entrance and the token should be found floating in-between two bookshelves. However, we also recommend looting the location’s gated backyard with it holding multiple chests and open loot.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With this being the final week of challenges, players can also expect to earn debatably the best cosmetic in the quest pack. Once all 28 Level Up Tokens are discovered, Omega Knight’s golden Aurum Eques skin style will automatically become available to equip from the locker tab. Meanwhile, those just starting these Level Up Token quests should also look forward to earning Omega Knight’s dedicated Harvesting Tool, Back Bling, and their own golden styles along the way. These challenges will be expiring by the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, so be sure to nab all of these cosmetics before its end date on June 3.