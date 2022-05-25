Where to collect the Level Up Token near Camp Cuddle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Thanks to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s Omega Knight Quest Pack, players can obtain a bevy of exclusive cosmetics and advance up to 28 levels by simply collecting Level Up Tokens throughout the map. A majority of these quests typically give general directions as to where you can find the tokens, but one of them, which is only listed as being near Camp Cuddle, can cause some frustration. This is because it is one of the more spread-out locations on the island, making it incredibly easy to get lost. Fortunately, we can show you exactly where to find this coveted item.

Where to collect the Level Up Token near Camp Cuddle

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Players can begin looking for the token by starting out at the large log cabin with a green roof at the center of the camp. From there, take the exit on the left side of the building and head south until you’re on the top of its nearby hill. It’s here you can discover the token near the edge of its cliff beside three trees. Additionally, we also recommend players try using the Recon Scanner when hunting the tokens. The new item not only highlights all nearby enemies and loot but also Level Up Tokens and other useful goods.

Similar to previous weeks, Week 4 also delivers a new cosmetic for you to unlock: Omega Knight’s Aurum Eques skin style. This style turns the knight’s armor into dazzling gold and even shares a similar design as his Knight’s Torment Back Bling. Keep in mind, that all 28 tokens will need to be collected to have the style available in your locker. Those chasing after the cosmetic will only have a number of days to do so, with all uncompleted challenges from the quest pack set to expire on June 3.