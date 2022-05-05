Where to collect the Level Up Token near Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Those who’ve purchased the Omega Knight Bundle during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will have several Level Up Tokens to collect to boost their level and earn the skin’s other cosmetics. To start, players can travel near Titled Towers to discover of these valuable collectibles. Here’s where you should be headed outside the named location.

You can start this journey by going to the south side of Tilted Towers. From there, you should spot and take the trail that leads to the grassy mountain below it. Once on top, head to its cliff on the left side to find the token underneath a zipline. If you’re unable to see it, it’s worth noting the zipline is set directly across from the gas station on the other side of the street.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like the Monarch quests from last season, these tokens not only level you up one time, but also keep your XP progress in place. Thus, if you’re on level 57 and just 100 XP away from Level 58, the collectible will now have you 100 XP away from Level 59. More importantly, every seven tokens you find will grant you a new cosmetic. For Week 1, players can find all of its tokens to unlock the King’s Torment Back Bling, a longsword that matches Omega’s black and gold armor.

