Where to collect the Level Up Token northwest of Camp Cuddle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

During Week 1 of Omega Knight’s Level Up Token quests, Fortnite players will be racing to less-visited areas outside of named location to find all the tokens. This especially goes for the Level Up Token set northwest of Camp Cuddle, as it is actually far north and on the edge of the map. Here’s where you can snatch this one sneaky token.

Players can discover the token just north of the river that is set above Camp Cuddle. As marked below, it is on a small hill close to where the river curves in. Of course, this means you’ll need to travel far from most POIs, but there is one way to get to this location fast. If you’ve found yourself near any of the map’s streams, we recommend taking a boat and following the stream to the west until you’ve gone through Command Cavern’s mountain.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Keep in mind, these tokens are much more than simple collectibles. No matter how much XP you need to reach the next Battle Pass level, these will instantly level you up and keep your progression bar in place. You should also look to collect all seven in Week 1, as this will unlock the Knight’s Torment Back Bling.

