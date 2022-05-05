Where to collect the Level Up Token west of The Joneses in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Thanks to Omega Knight’s Item Shop bundle, there are now several Level Up Tokens to find across Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s map. These tokens serve as your ticket to earning more cosmetics for Omega Knight, but some can be awfully tough to come across. This is certainly true for the token west of The Joneses, as its possible hiding spot could be anywhere.

Thankfully, you won’t have to travel too far west of The Joneses to grab the collectible. It is actually near the Tumbledown Temple landmark, in between the named location and Rocky Reels. As shown below, the token can be found in the bottom-right corner of the landmark in the middle of trees and bushes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This token is one of the last you should be collecting during Week 1 of the Level Up quests. Once all seven of the current tokens are collected, the game will reward you with the Knight’s Torment Back Bling. The cosmetic is perfect when used with the Omega Knight skin, as they both share a metallic black and gold design — almost making the Black Bling unnoticeable. As for other weeks’ rewards, future Level Up challenges can gift you the Knight’s Torment Pickaxe as well as golden styles for all cosmetics included in the bundle.

