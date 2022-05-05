Where to find all Golden Seeds in Liurnia – Elden Ring Golden Seed Locations

While Elden Ring is an open world title, and takes full full advantage of that label, Liurnia tends to be the second region that players find themselves in. With open marshes and tricky dungeons players will quickly find their hands full within the region.

Liurnia offers five total Golden Seeds, and they’re easier than finding all Golden Seeds for Limgrave. The true struggle within this region comes from getting access to dungeons, and a couple of horrifying run-ins against monstrous beasts.

Liurnia

Screenshot by DoubleXP

While the five Golden Seeds of Liurnia seem easily gotten, the truth is that the Tarnished will need to explore a bit in order to reach most of these. Whether they’re locked behind gates, fiendish bosses, or a slew of poison-spewing pustules, players have their work cut out for them here.

Seed 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This seed is the easiest to grab within Liurnia. Just southeast of the entrance to Raya Lucaria is the desolate ruins of a village, partially submerged by water. Pay heed to any Albinauric patrols moving about the area, and this is an easy grab.

Seed 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As easy as the first Liurnia Golden Seed was, is how difficult the second one is to get. First, players must get access Raya Lucaria. From there, a mandatory boss fight awaits in the form of the Red Wolf of Radagon, a difficult boss fight for many players. After completing both of these objectives, this tree is outside of the Red Wolf boss room, to the left.

Note the Frenzied Villagers mingle with Abductor Virgins and Raya Lucarian Sorcerers, making a deadly combo in this courtyard. Move slowly and carefully — it’s easy to lose your recently gained runes from defeating Red Wolf.

Seed 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This seed is available once you can exit towards the northern bridge from Raya Lucaria — head north towards the gate. Don’t use the teleporter symbols to fast travel past the bridges, as you’ll miss the Golden Seed.

Seed 4

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This Golden Seed is near the end of the arduous path of Caria Manor. Home of the first run-ins with Fingercreepers, needing to complete Caria Manor can be a brutal exercise. From the front gate, make your way north, following the path as it curves to the west, until you reach a building surrounding by one Fingercreeper and three Minor Fingercreepers.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Eliminate them and move through the building to the second floor — you’ll want to keep straight on the path, watching out for spawning enemies that pack a punch, until you must turn left. This will place you eye-to-eye with a large building cut into the side of the mountain.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Take the elevator to the top, grab the Lost Grace, and walk outside to see this Golden Tree. Just beyond this Golden Seed you’ll find Royal Knight Loretta, waiting for the Tarnished.

Seed 5

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This could be one of the easier seeds within Liurnia. Mount up onto Torrent and dash into the bay. There are quite a few Land Squirts which bellow poison when the Tarnished gets near. As long as you’re quick, you can mitigate the threat entirely.