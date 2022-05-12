Where to find all the Deathbird bosses in Elden Ring

The Deathbirds are some of the more difficult enemies to fight. They each use weapons that deal pretty heavy damage and are difficult to hit thanks to how much they move. These bosses can easily take you out if you aren’t prepared to deal with them. Thankfully, defeating these bosses gets you some pretty great gear that you can use to make solid builds. Have you located all of the Deathbirds in Elden Ring? If not, here are their locations. Remember, each of these bosses will only appear at night.

Limgrave

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first Deathbird that you will probably come across in the game is in the starting area of Limgrave. You can find this boss by first heading north past the Stormgate and then east to the Warmaster’s Shack. You will want to activate the Site of Grace at the Warmaster’s Shack. Fast forward to nighttime and head east over the hill to the area marked on the map above. The Deathbird will spawn on a large stone chunk and drops the Blue-Feathered Branchsword talisman when defeated.

Weeping Peninsula

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next Deathbird you may come across is the one in the Weeping Peninsula. This is the large landmass to the south of Limgrave that is home to Castle Morne. After getting off the Bridge of Sacrifice, head south to the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace. From there, head southwest to the other side of the wall. The Deathbird will spawn near the wall and drops the Sacrificial Axe when defeated.

Liurnia of the Lakes

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you ended up heading north after completing Limgrave instead of south, you ended up in the Liurnia of the Lakes region. The Deathbird here can be found to the east of the Academy of Raya Lucaria and north of the Fallen Ruins of the Lake Site of Grace. This Deathbird will spawn on the nearby rocks or in the water and drops the Red-Feathered Branchsword when defeated.

Capital Outskirts

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The last Deathbird can be found in the Capital Outskirts area of Altus Plateau. Once you reach the plateau, head east to the other side of the capital’s outer wall. After that, head north up to where the Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace is. The Deathbird can be found in between where the Hermit’s Shack and the Minor Erdtree are. Once defeated, this boss drops the Twinbird Kite Shield.