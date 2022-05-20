Stardew Valley is generally light on story, allowing players to advance on their own time and at their own pace. The main guiding feature of the game’s plot is the Community Center, which has several bundles that need to be completed to restore the town to its former glory and drive the devious Joja Mart from the town.

One of these bundles is the Fishing Bundle. While it gives you some hints about where to find these fish, the game largely leaves you to your own devices. Most, like the Sunfish, only show up in certain seasons and under certain weather conditions. If you’re trying to figure out where to find the Sunfish in Stardew Valley, here is exactly what you need to know.

Where to find and catch the Sunfish in Stardew Valley

The Sunfish is part of the River Fish Bundle, which should give you your first hint of where to find it. You need to head to Pelican Town or to Cindersap Forest, which is where Marnie and Leah both live, and fish in the rivers there between 6 am and 7 pm on sunny or windy days. The Sunfish is only available to catch from these locations in Spring or Summer, so be sure to get in there early if you want to catch it in the first year.

If you have the Riverlands Farm or the Wilderness Farm, you can also catch the Sunfish in the farm’s pond during rainy weather during Spring and Summer, giving you a bit more time to catch it. Fortunately, the Sunfish only has a difficulty score of 30, so it should be one of the easier fish to catch, especially compared to fish like the Walleye.

If you miss your chance for the year to catch a Sunfish, don’t despair. The Traveling Merchant in Cindersap Forest will occasionally have one for sale. If you’re really desperate, you can also occasionally find one in someone’s trash can; just make sure that no one sees you or your relationship with them will take a hit.