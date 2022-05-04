Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [11] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

Crafting is just one of the many features of Elden Ring that you can try out. This mechanic allows you to craft your own gear like throwing items, consumables, and even arrows. You can do a lot with the crafting system and some builds even require it. To increase your crafting capabilities, you need to gather cookbooks found throughout the world. One type of cookbook is the Nomadic Warrior Cookbook. These often give you new recipes for consumables and tools. Here is where you can find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [11] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring.

What Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [11] unlocks

When you get your hands on this cookbook, you will unlock three new crafting recipes that you can make from the crafting menu. You will gain access to the following:

Crystal Dart

Spellproof Dried Liver

Shattershard Arrow

These recipes will help you when traversing the world. Crystal Darts are used to distract foes and can make quick work of the imps in the different catacombs. Spellproof Dried Liver will give you a temporary boost to your magic damage negation. Lastly, Shattershard Arrows are arrows that create a loud noise on impact to help you locate areas. All of these items can come in handy when trying to survive in the Lands Between.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [11]

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get your hands on this cookbook, you will need to make your way north to the Liurnia region. Once there, make your way down to the lake area and stick to the western side. Here, you will find the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace. Next to this Site of Grace is a Nomadic Merchant that will sell you the cookbook for 1,500 Runes. If you need some extra Runes, there are plenty of nearby enemies in the ruins and some in the graveyard above where the merchant is.