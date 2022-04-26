Where to find the Light Machine Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Light Machine Gun had been teased to appear in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 for weeks, and thankfully, it has now officially been unvaulted for all players to discover. This massive gun works similar to the MK-Seven with it being a dangerous automatic weapon, but its magazines are almost double the size. Here’s how you can experience the overwhelming power of the LMG.

The Light Machine Gun can mainly be found from chests, Supply Drops, Loot Sharks, and can also be picked up from the ground. Though, you may want to only set your sights on its stronger variants. That is because there are five different rarities, spanning from Common to Legendary, and their abilities differ greatly than it may first appear. For instance, the Common LMG is able to do 23 damage per shot while the Legendary only gives up to 28 damage per shot. But, as each rarity has a magazine size of 60 rounds, these small increases in damage certainly add up with every shot landed.

The only minor drawback to its massive magazine is that players should expect to take around four seconds to reload the weapon each time. Luckily, it does make up for this with a fire rate stat of 7, making it one of the fastest guns to shoot with. Once you’ve run out of ammo, you can then fill it back up with Medium-sized bullets, typically discovered through chests, ammo crates, and even Vending Machines.

Related: Is Attack On Titan coming to Fortnite? Answered