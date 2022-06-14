Who are the hero voice actors in Overwatch 2? Full voice cast listing

Overwatch’s cast of heroes is the game’s biggest claim to fame. The roster is well known for being diverse in both its representation of various cultures and allows dozens of different playstyles to be present in the game. The voice cast behind these characters makes the game as charming as it is. Here is the full list of Overwatch 2 voice actors for the game’s heroes.

Related: All new Overwatch 2 heroes

Overwatch 2 hero voice cast list

Anjali Bhimani (Symmetra)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Apex Legends, Critical Role, Ms. Marvel

Aysha Selim (Ana)

Image via IMDB

Also in: World of Warcraft

Benz Antoine (Baptiste)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Outriders, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Boris Hiestand (Sigma)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Cara Theobold (Tracer)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Elden Ring, Downton Abbey

Carolina Ravassa (Sombra)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Far Cry 6, Valorant, Grand Theft Auto V

Charlet Chung (D.Va)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Grounded, World of Warcraft, State of Decay 2

Cherrelle Skeete (Orisa)

Image via IMDB

Also in: World of Warcraft, Battlefield V

Cherise Boothe (Sojourn)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Horizon Forbidden West, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Evolve

Chloe Hollings (Widowmaker)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Wolfenstein: Youngblood,

Chris Metzen (Bastion)

Image via Wikipedia

Also in: World of Warcraft, Starcraft Hearthstone (former Blizzard employee)

Chris Parson (Junkrat)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Metro Exodus, Final Fantasy XV,

Crispin Freeman (Winston)

Image via Crispin Freeman’s Twitter

Also in: Batman: Arkham Origins, Young Justice, Horizon Zero Dawn

Darin De Paul (Reinhardt)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Destiny 2, Halo Infinite, Spider-Man

Dolya Gavanski (Zarya)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Age of Empires IV

Elise Zhang (Mei)

Image via Elise Zhang’s Twitter

Also in: could not find other voice credits besides the Chinese Mandarin voice for Symmetra

Feodor Chin (Zenyatta)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Ghost of Tsushima, Sleeping Dogs

Fred Tatasciore (Soldier: 76)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Call of Duty Zombies, Gears of War, Spider-Man, Destiny 2

Gaku Space (Genji)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Cyberpunk 2077

Genevieve O’Reilly (Moira)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars: Rogue One, The Matrix Reloaded

Jeannie Bolet (Echo)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Quantum Break, Fallout 4, World of Warcraft

Jen Cohn (Pharah)

Image via IMDB

Also in: World of Warcraft, Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars: The Old Republic

Jennifer Hale (Ashe)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Mass Effect, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, No More Heroes III, Marvel’s Avengers, Mortal Kombat 11, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo 5: Guardians, Bioshock Infinite

Jonathon Lipow (Wrecking Ball)

Image via IMDB

Also in: MultiVersus, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Genshin Impact, Afterparty

Jonny Cruz (Lucio)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Hitman, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Need For Speed: Heat

Josh Petersdorf (Roadhog)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Shin Megami Tensei V, Aggretsuko, World of Warcraft

Keith Ferguson (Reaper)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Mass Effect, DuckTales, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends

Keith Silverstein (Torbjorn)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Genshin Impact, Triangle Strategy, New World, World of Warcraft, Doom Eternal, Sonic the Hedgehog

Lucie Pohl (Mercy)

Image via IMDB

Also in: World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Gotham Knights

Matilda Smedius (Briggite)

Image via Matilda Smedius’ Twitter

Also in: The Lego Movie 2 Video Game

Matt Mercer (Cassidy, formerly McCree)

Image via Critical Role

Also in: Critical Role, Diablo Immortal, Fire Emblem: Awakening, Batman: Arkham Origins, Attack on Titan, Destiny 2, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, World of Warcraft, Fallout 4, No More Heroes III

Michael Sahr Nguajah (Doomfist)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Luke Cage, The Blacklist

Paul Nakauchi (Hanzo)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Carmen Sandiego, Diablo III,

Siho Ellsmore (Junker Queen)

Image via IMDB

Also in: Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong