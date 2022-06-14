Who are the hero voice actors in Overwatch 2? Full voice cast listing
Overwatch’s cast of heroes is the game’s biggest claim to fame. The roster is well known for being diverse in both its representation of various cultures and allows dozens of different playstyles to be present in the game. The voice cast behind these characters makes the game as charming as it is. Here is the full list of Overwatch 2 voice actors for the game’s heroes.
Overwatch 2 hero voice cast list
Anjali Bhimani (Symmetra)
Also in: Apex Legends, Critical Role, Ms. Marvel
Aysha Selim (Ana)
Also in: World of Warcraft
Benz Antoine (Baptiste)
Also in: Outriders, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
Boris Hiestand (Sigma)
Also in: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Cara Theobold (Tracer)
Also in: Elden Ring, Downton Abbey
Carolina Ravassa (Sombra)
Also in: Far Cry 6, Valorant, Grand Theft Auto V
Charlet Chung (D.Va)
Also in: Grounded, World of Warcraft, State of Decay 2
Cherrelle Skeete (Orisa)
Also in: World of Warcraft, Battlefield V
Cherise Boothe (Sojourn)
Also in: Horizon Forbidden West, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Evolve
Chloe Hollings (Widowmaker)
Also in: Wolfenstein: Youngblood,
Chris Metzen (Bastion)
Also in: World of Warcraft, Starcraft Hearthstone (former Blizzard employee)
Chris Parson (Junkrat)
Also in: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Metro Exodus, Final Fantasy XV,
Crispin Freeman (Winston)
Also in: Batman: Arkham Origins, Young Justice, Horizon Zero Dawn
Darin De Paul (Reinhardt)
Also in: Destiny 2, Halo Infinite, Spider-Man
Dolya Gavanski (Zarya)
Also in: Age of Empires IV
Elise Zhang (Mei)
Also in: could not find other voice credits besides the Chinese Mandarin voice for Symmetra
Feodor Chin (Zenyatta)
Also in: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Ghost of Tsushima, Sleeping Dogs
Fred Tatasciore (Soldier: 76)
Also in: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Call of Duty Zombies, Gears of War, Spider-Man, Destiny 2
Gaku Space (Genji)
Also in: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Cyberpunk 2077
Genevieve O’Reilly (Moira)
Also in: Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars: Rogue One, The Matrix Reloaded
Jeannie Bolet (Echo)
Also in: Quantum Break, Fallout 4, World of Warcraft
Jen Cohn (Pharah)
Also in: World of Warcraft, Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars: The Old Republic
Jennifer Hale (Ashe)
Also in: Mass Effect, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, No More Heroes III, Marvel’s Avengers, Mortal Kombat 11, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo 5: Guardians, Bioshock Infinite
Jonathon Lipow (Wrecking Ball)
Also in: MultiVersus, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Genshin Impact, Afterparty
Jonny Cruz (Lucio)
Also in: Hitman, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Need For Speed: Heat
Josh Petersdorf (Roadhog)
Also in: Shin Megami Tensei V, Aggretsuko, World of Warcraft
Keith Ferguson (Reaper)
Also in: Mass Effect, DuckTales, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends
Keith Silverstein (Torbjorn)
Also in: Genshin Impact, Triangle Strategy, New World, World of Warcraft, Doom Eternal, Sonic the Hedgehog
Lucie Pohl (Mercy)
Also in: World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Gotham Knights
Matilda Smedius (Briggite)
Also in: The Lego Movie 2 Video Game
Matt Mercer (Cassidy, formerly McCree)
Also in: Critical Role, Diablo Immortal, Fire Emblem: Awakening, Batman: Arkham Origins, Attack on Titan, Destiny 2, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, World of Warcraft, Fallout 4, No More Heroes III
Michael Sahr Nguajah (Doomfist)
Also in: Luke Cage, The Blacklist
Paul Nakauchi (Hanzo)
Also in: Carmen Sandiego, Diablo III,
Siho Ellsmore (Junker Queen)
Also in: Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong