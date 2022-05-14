Who are the voice actors in Evil Dead: The Game? – Full voice cast
This game brings back a lot of original talent from the movies.
Evil Dead: The Game is an all-new multiplayer title, and usually in a game like this, you wouldn’t expect a lot of voice talent. Thankfully, we were graced by many talented voice actors in the game, including Hollywood talent. Here’s a breakdown of every voice actor in Evil Dead: The Game.
Bruce Campbell as Ashley Williams
The actor who helped bring Ashley Williams to life reprises his role in Evil Dead: The Game. He also voices Mini Ash and the Deadite version of Ashley. He is long established within the Hollywood scene with roles such as Sam Axe in Burn Notice, Coach Boomer in the underrated Sky High, and Autolycus in Xena: Warrior Princess. He also played Ashley Williams in Dead by Daylight.
Betsy Baker as Linda
Betsy Baker returns to the role of Linda in the official Evil Dead game. She also plays the Demon Narrator. Baker has played Jocelyn Vickery in the HBO series Sharp Objects and Mama Murphy in Hand of God. She also plays Linda in Dangerous Women.
Ellen Sandweiss as Cheryl
Another veteran actress Ellen Sandweiss from the Evil Dead series reprises her role as Cheryl. She also starred in the Dangerous Women TV series alongside Betsy Baker. Most of her career consists of being involved in the Evil Dead franchise, including a producer on three episodes of the Dangerous Women series.
Hal Delrich as Scotty
Hal Delrich (also known as Richard DeManincor) comes back to the Evil Dead series as Scotty in the official video game. He originally played Scott in 1981’s The Evil Dead and starred in the Sam Raimi-directed film Crimewave as Officer Garvey. Like the last two actors, Scotty is his most prominent role.
Theresa Tilly as Shelly and Tanya
You know that Evil Dead: The Game is staying true to the original film as Theresa Tilly is the fifth reprising actor. Tilly plays both Shelly and Tanya in this multiplayer game. Tilly has been Mrs. May in the movie Back in the Day and Jenna in the Prototype. Once again, the role she’s most known for is Shelly in the original The Evil Dead film.
Other voice actors
Major voice actors who have prominent roles in the video game industry play roles in Evil Dead: The Game as well as some more original cast members who reprise their roles. They include:
- Dana Delorenzo (Ash vs. Evil Dead, A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas) as Kelly Maxwell
- Ray Santiago (Meet The Fockers, Ash vs. Evil Dead) as Pablo Simon Bolivar
- Jim Pirri (Penguins of Madagascar, Victorious) as Professor Knowby, Deadite, and Skeleton
- Kimberly Brooks (DC Super Hero Girls, Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Amanda Fisher and Meat Puppet
- Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Life is Strange) as Annie Knowby, Deadite Berserker, and Deadite
- Dave B Mitchell (Arcane, Mortal Kombat 11) as Henry the Red, Skeleton, and Meat Puppet
- Piotr Michael (Wizards, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War) as Lord Arthur, Sewer Deadite, and Baal
- Fred Tatsciore (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Team America: World Police) as Henrietta, Deadite Berserker, and Skeleton
- Krizia Bajos (Arcane, Cyberpunk 2077) as Little Lori, Deadite Berserker, and Demi-Eligos
- Dino Andrade (Batman: Arkham Asylum, Prey) as Demi-Eligos, Skeleton, and Deadite Berserker
- Kellen Goff (My Hero Academia, League of Legends) as Deadite, Eligos, and Demi-Eligos
- Andrew Morgado (Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, The Cuphead Show) as Deadite Beserker, Deadite, and Skeleton
- Cristina Vee (Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Hunter X Hunter) as Deadite Berserker, Meat Puppet, and Demi-Eligos
- Nick Murdoch (Brightheart, Cake) as Skeleton Elite, Deadite Berserker, and Demi-Eligos