Who are the voice actors in Evil Dead: The Game? – Full voice cast

Evil Dead: The Game is an all-new multiplayer title, and usually in a game like this, you wouldn’t expect a lot of voice talent. Thankfully, we were graced by many talented voice actors in the game, including Hollywood talent. Here’s a breakdown of every voice actor in Evil Dead: The Game.

Bruce Campbell as Ashley Williams

The actor who helped bring Ashley Williams to life reprises his role in Evil Dead: The Game. He also voices Mini Ash and the Deadite version of Ashley. He is long established within the Hollywood scene with roles such as Sam Axe in Burn Notice, Coach Boomer in the underrated Sky High, and Autolycus in Xena: Warrior Princess. He also played Ashley Williams in Dead by Daylight.

Betsy Baker as Linda

Betsy Baker returns to the role of Linda in the official Evil Dead game. She also plays the Demon Narrator. Baker has played Jocelyn Vickery in the HBO series Sharp Objects and Mama Murphy in Hand of God. She also plays Linda in Dangerous Women.

Ellen Sandweiss as Cheryl

Another veteran actress Ellen Sandweiss from the Evil Dead series reprises her role as Cheryl. She also starred in the Dangerous Women TV series alongside Betsy Baker. Most of her career consists of being involved in the Evil Dead franchise, including a producer on three episodes of the Dangerous Women series.

Hal Delrich as Scotty

Hal Delrich (also known as Richard DeManincor) comes back to the Evil Dead series as Scotty in the official video game. He originally played Scott in 1981’s The Evil Dead and starred in the Sam Raimi-directed film Crimewave as Officer Garvey. Like the last two actors, Scotty is his most prominent role.

Theresa Tilly as Shelly and Tanya

You know that Evil Dead: The Game is staying true to the original film as Theresa Tilly is the fifth reprising actor. Tilly plays both Shelly and Tanya in this multiplayer game. Tilly has been Mrs. May in the movie Back in the Day and Jenna in the Prototype. Once again, the role she’s most known for is Shelly in the original The Evil Dead film.

Other voice actors

