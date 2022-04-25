Who is the voice actor for Newcastle in Apex Legends?

Respawn Entertainment has announced a new legend for the popular battle royale video game Apex Legends. The new legend is named Newcastle, and he will be part of the upcoming Apex legends: Saviors season. Apex Legends is known for having a plethora of talented voice actors, and Newcastle isn’t any different. Newcastle will be voiced by anime and game actor veteran Gabe Kunda.

Kunda is most well-known for voicing the character Rock Lock in the hit anime My Hero Academia, as well as voicing KAY/O in Valorant. Kunda also had roles in Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Presenting…your new competition, though you may have met before—@GabeKunda as Newcastle! pic.twitter.com/7Gu6Kbf3ze — Respawn (@Respawn) April 25, 2022

Not much is known about Newcastle in Apex Legends, though based on the announcement trailer it appears that his shield will be his primary tool in combat. He uses the shield both offensively and defensively. The trailer also hints he may be Bangalore’s long-lost brother, though that hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, so take it with a grain of salt.

Apex Legends: Saviors is set to launch on May 10 and besides the new Legend, players should expect new balance tweaks. A new season in Apex Legends usually brings in new weapons and equipment that players can test out in matches. Also, based on the trailer, there may be new areas of the map that players can unlock and explore.