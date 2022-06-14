Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Tri-Brigade deck build (2022)

Since Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launched in early 2022, Tri-Brigades have been an utter force in the metagame. This archetype can win in a variety of different ways, and can make use of other archetypes to unlock its full potential. However, new banlists and card additions in Master Duel have made these decks undergo a bit of a metamorphosis since the release of the game.

So, how should you construct a Tri-Brigade deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel? Let’s go over some recommendations.

Monsters

Tri-Brigade Monsters are pivotal to setting up big plays. Here’s a look at recommended cards:

(x3) Maxx “C” – Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to hand per Special Summon during turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially since this deck prefers to go second in most cases.

– Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to hand per Special Summon during turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially since this deck prefers to go second in most cases. (x3) Ash Blossom and Joyous Spring – Can negate a multitude of different cards, including Maxx “C.”

– Can negate a multitude of different cards, including Maxx “C.” (x2-x3) Tri-Brigade Nervall – When sent to GY, can add one Tri-Brigade Monster to hand.

– When sent to GY, can add one Tri-Brigade Monster to hand. (x2-x3) Tri-Brigade Kitt – When sent to GY, can send one Tri-Brigade Monster from deck to GY. Nervall is usually the target.

– When sent to GY, can send one Tri-Brigade Monster from deck to GY. Nervall is usually the target. (x2) Tri-Brigade Fraktall – Can be added from deck to hand via Fire Formation – Tenki’s effect. Can be sent from hand to GY, and then send another Tri-Brigade or Beast, Winged Beast, or Beast-Warrior to GY. Kitt is is usually the target.

– Can be added from deck to hand via Fire Formation – Tenki’s effect. Can be sent from hand to GY, and then send another Tri-Brigade or Beast, Winged Beast, or Beast-Warrior to GY. Kitt is is usually the target. (x2) Tri-Brigade Kerass – Uusally added to hand via Nervall’s effect. Much like other Tri-Brigade Monsters, can Special Summon one Beast-Warrior, Winged Beast, or Beast Link Monster from Extra Deck. Can be Special Summoned from hand by discarding one Beast-Warrior, Winged Beast, or Beast Monster.

– Uusally added to hand via Nervall’s effect. Much like other Tri-Brigade Monsters, can Special Summon one Beast-Warrior, Winged Beast, or Beast Link Monster from Extra Deck. Can be Special Summoned from hand by discarding one Beast-Warrior, Winged Beast, or Beast Monster. (x1-x2) Zoodiac Throughblade – Mainly used to gain access to Zoodiac Xyz Monsters.

– Mainly used to gain access to Zoodiac Xyz Monsters. (x1-x2) Zoodiac Ramram – Mainly used to gain access to Zoodiac Xyz Monsters. Can also influence an Xyz Monster that has this as material, to negate an opponent’s Trap Card.

– Mainly used to gain access to Zoodiac Xyz Monsters. Can also influence an Xyz Monster that has this as material, to negate an opponent’s Trap Card. (x2) Nibiru, the Primal Being (optional) – Handtrap that can send all Monsters to GY, if opponent summons five or more Monsters in a turn.

(optional) – Handtrap that can send all Monsters to GY, if opponent summons five or more Monsters in a turn. (x1-x2) Rescue Cat (optional) – Can be sent from field to GY, and special Summon two Level 3 or lower Beast Monsters (Kitt & Kerass) from deck. Effects for those Special Summoned Monsters are negated.

(optional) – Can be sent from field to GY, and special Summon two Level 3 or lower Beast Monsters (Kitt & Kerass) from deck. Effects for those Special Summoned Monsters are negated. (x1-x2) D.D. Crow (optional) – Handtrap that can target and banish card in opponent’s GY.

(optional) – Handtrap that can target and banish card in opponent’s GY. (x1) Destiny HERO – Celestial (optional) – Used to Summon Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer. Can also be banished, and allow the user to draw two cards if the player has none in their hand.

(optional) – Used to Summon Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer. Can also be banished, and allow the user to draw two cards if the player has none in their hand. (x1) Destiny HERO – Dasher (optional) – Used to Summon Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer. Can also Special Summon any Monster drawn once, while this card is in the GY.

Tri-Brigades typically follow a simple strategy: load up the GY with Tri-Brigade and other Beast-Warrior or Beast Monsters, to set up the field for the boss Monsters from the Extra Deck. Usually, Fraktall is the main card to use first, as this deck likes to discard, and then go into Kitt, Nervall, and eventually add Kerass to hand. Then, use Kerass’ effect to Special Summon a Link 2 or 3 Tri-Brigade Monster, and eventually go into Shuraig, the Ominous Omen.

Complimentary options include Destiny HERO cards, and the Zoodiac archetype. Tri-Brigades like to run either Zoodiacs, or Lyriluscs, but Zoodiacs have been given more preference by the player base. The reason being is because the Extra Deck options with the former are typically much more powerful.

If, however, you do want to utilize Lyrilusc cards, get acquainted with the archetype, as well as Simorgh, Bird of Sovereignty, Mist Valley Apex Avian, and Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds.

Related: Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Phantom Knights deck build

Spells

Now, let’s go over the Spells:

(x3) Fire Formation – Tenki – Can add one Level 4 or lower Beast-Warrior hand when activated. Used to usually add Fraktall to hand.

– Can add one Level 4 or lower Beast-Warrior hand when activated. Used to usually add Fraktall to hand. (x2-x3) Crossout Designator – Can negate handtraps staples, and Spell/Trap staples that are also run in your deck.

– Can negate handtraps staples, and Spell/Trap staples that are also run in your deck. (x2) Called by the Grave – Banishes Monster from opponent’s GY and negates its effects. Mainly used to negate handtraps.

– Banishes Monster from opponent’s GY and negates its effects. Mainly used to negate handtraps. (x1-x2) Lightning Storm – Can be used to remove cards from field. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from opponent’s side of field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate.

– Can be used to remove cards from field. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from opponent’s side of field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate. (x1) Harpie’s Feather Duster (optional) – Staple Spell that destroys all Spells/Traps on opponent’s side on field. Can be used in lieu of Lightning Storm.

(optional) – Staple Spell that destroys all Spells/Traps on opponent’s side on field. Can be used in lieu of Lightning Storm. (x2) Pot of Desires (optional) – Banishes 10 cards from top of deck face-down, but allows for drawing two more cards.

(optional) – Banishes 10 cards from top of deck face-down, but allows for drawing two more cards. (x3) Forbidden Droplet (optional) – Quick-Play Spell that can reduce the ATK of an opponent’s Monster, and negate its effect at cost of sending cards to the GY from the hand or field, equal to the number of targeted Monsters.

There are not a lot of gadgets with the Spells. Outside of Spells that add power, negate, or pop cards, the one that is vital for Tri-Brigades are Fire Formation-Tenki. This card does slightly boost ATK for Beast-Warriors. However, its key effect is to add one to hand. Fraktall is the primary target, as that card can then be used to get things moving.

Traps

Here’s a look at Traps that can be used:

(x1) Tri-Brigade Revolt – Can be searched via Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager. Can Special Summon Beast, Winged Beast, or Beast-Warriors that were banished and/or in GY, and immediately Link Summon a Tri-Brigade Monster with those Monsters.

– Can be searched via Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager. Can Special Summon Beast, Winged Beast, or Beast-Warriors that were banished and/or in GY, and immediately Link Summon a Tri-Brigade Monster with those Monsters. (x1-x3) Infinite Impermanence (optional) – Trap Card that can also be used as handtrap. Can negate a Monster’s effect, and if set, can also negate effects of any card in that column for the remainder of the turn.

Tri-Brigade Revolt is the only necessary Trap, although other nuisance cards can be run, as well. Revolt allows for a quick Link Summon, meaning that you can bring out Shuraig during the opponent’s turn.

Extra Deck

Now, here’s a look at the Extra Deck options:

(x2) Tri-Brigade Shuraig the Ominous Omen – Main boss Monster. Link 4, 3000 ATK than can banish one card on field when Special Summoned on field, or if another Beast, Beast-Warrior, or Winged Beast is while Shuraig is on field.

– Main boss Monster. Link 4, 3000 ATK than can banish one card on field when Special Summoned on field, or if another Beast, Beast-Warrior, or Winged Beast is while Shuraig is on field. (x1) Ancient Warriors Oath – Double Dragon Lords – Link 2 Monster that can send one face-up card opponent controls back to hand.

– Link 2 Monster that can send one face-up card opponent controls back to hand. (x1) Tri-Brigade Ferriji the Barren Blossom – Can Special Summon one Beast, Beast-Warrior, or Winged Beast from hand. Can also allow for a draw of one card when sent to GY.

– Can Special Summon one Beast, Beast-Warrior, or Winged Beast from hand. Can also allow for a draw of one card when sent to GY. (x1) Tri-Brigade Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager – Link 2 that can search for Tri-Brigade Spell/Trap, as well as Special Summon banished Beast, Beast-Warrior, or Winged Beast Monsters.

– Link 2 that can search for Tri-Brigade Spell/Trap, as well as Special Summon banished Beast, Beast-Warrior, or Winged Beast Monsters. (x1) Tri-Brigade Rugal the Silver Sheller – Link 3 that can Special Summon a Beast, Beast-Warrior, or Winged Beast Monster during opponent’s Main Phase.

– Link 3 that can Special Summon a Beast, Beast-Warrior, or Winged Beast Monster during opponent’s Main Phase. (x1) Salamangreat Almiraj – Acts as protection, but also can be used to send Kitt from field to GY.

– Acts as protection, but also can be used to send Kitt from field to GY. (x1) Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess – Link 4 Monster that acts as a Floodgate.

– Link 4 Monster that acts as a Floodgate. (x1) Accesscode Talker – Link 4 Monster that should be Special Summoned with Link 3 Monster, as it can raise Accesscode’s ATK to 6300. Can also pop cards on opponent’s side of field.

– Link 4 Monster that should be Special Summoned with Link 3 Monster, as it can raise Accesscode’s ATK to 6300. Can also pop cards on opponent’s side of field. (x1) Zoodiac Chakanine – Can Special Summon one Zoodiac Monster from GY, per turn.

– Can Special Summon one Zoodiac Monster from GY, per turn. (x1) Zoodiac Boarbow – Can attack opponent directly, making it easier to summon ZEUS.

– Can attack opponent directly, making it easier to summon ZEUS. (x1) Zoodiac Drident – Can negate and destroy one card via Quick Effect per turn, but needs material to do so.

– Can negate and destroy one card via Quick Effect per turn, but needs material to do so. (x1) Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS Sky Thunder – Can send all cards on field, other than itself, when two material unattached. Can use Zoodiac Xyz Monsters as additional materials.

– Can send all cards on field, other than itself, when two material unattached. Can use Zoodiac Xyz Monsters as additional materials. (x1) I:P Masquerena (optional) – Can be used to immediately Link Summon into a Link 3 or 4 Monster during opponent’s turn, so long as you have enough materials.

(optional) – Can be used to immediately Link Summon into a Link 3 or 4 Monster during opponent’s turn, so long as you have enough materials. (x1) Knightmare Phoenix (optional) – Link 2 Monster that can destroy one Spell/Trap on field.

(optional) – Link 2 Monster that can destroy one Spell/Trap on field. (x1) Knightmare Cerberus (optional) – Link 2 Monster that can destroy one Special Summoned monster on field.

(optional) – Link 2 Monster that can destroy one Special Summoned monster on field. (x1) Knightmare Unicorn (optional) – Link 3 Monster that can target one card on field and shuffle it in deck.

(optional) – Link 3 Monster that can target one card on field and shuffle it in deck. (x1) Predaplant Verte Anaconda (optional) – Link 2 Monster that can be used to summon Phoenix Enforcer via sending Fusion Destiny to the GY with its effect.

(optional) – Link 2 Monster that can be used to summon Phoenix Enforcer via sending Fusion Destiny to the GY with its effect. (x1) Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer (optional) – Staple Fusion Monster that can be summoned with Destiny HERO Monsters and Fusion Destiny. Can pop cards, and come back continuously.

We should start off by noting that while Verte and Phoenix Enforcer are not necessary, these cards are highly recommended.

This build typically can rely on a dual-pronged strategy: go into Shuraig using the Main Deck and Extra Deck Monsters, or barrel into ZEUS via the Zoodiac engine and wipe the board. The latter strategy works very well for Turn 2, as one can go into Boarbow, followed by a second Zoodiac Monster and then ZEUS. But, it also can be a viable strategy on Turn 1, should you leverage Drident first.

The Tri-Brigade Extra Deck Monsters offer a number of different advantages, ranging from draw power, to removing cards off the field.

Tri-Brigades have been a force in Master Duel thus far, and unless this archetype gets hits hard in a future update, it’s hard to see it not being one for quite some time.