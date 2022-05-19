Ace Combat 7’s Top Gun DLC comes into landing next week

It’s been three years since Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown released and Bandai Namco is still making DLC for it. Although when the perfect cross-promotional opportunity arrives, you may as well take it. To tie in with the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick movie, the air combat sim is receiving new aircrafts based on said movie.

These aircrafts will arrive on May 26, the day before the movie hits cinemas, and you can get an early peek at them in the brief teaser trailer below. Said trailer also clarifies that this is all the DLC will be adding. There will be no additional missions, maps, or story content. We assume this means no playable Tom Cruise either.

There’s also no mention of pricing. Previous DLC packs for Ace Combat 7 cost $12.49, so the Top Gun DLC will presumably be priced about the same. Unless they plan on making it free but that’s doubtful considering that wasn’t the case with any of the previous DLC.

If you’re unfamiliar with the movie, it’s a sequel to the original 1986 film and sees Cruise reprise his role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. It releases in cinemas on May 27 but has already received rave reviews and is even considered superior to the original.

Ace Combat 7 isn’t the only game getting Top Gun themed DLC either. Appropriately, Microsoft Flight Simulator is adding aircraft from the movie too although don’t expect the game to incorporate dog fights or any sort of high-octane action. That’s what Ace Combat is for. The Microsoft Flight Simulator DLC will release on May 25.