Call of Duty: Vanguard adding Black Ops’ Shi No Numa Zombies map for Season 4

Call of Duty: Vanguard has seen numerous updates since launch, and the next seasonal shift is happening soon. With Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune, what’s old is new again. The classic Shi No Numa map from the original Zombies is coming to Vanguard’s Der Anfang mode.

Call of Duty studio Treyarch made the announcement on Twitter, promising that players will “journey to the ‘Swamp of Death’ to unearth its secrets.” It included a fancy new logo for the map, touting the Shi No Numa name (which translates to the aforementioned “Swamp of Death) in a demonic Der Anfang style. The swamp map will come to Vanguard’s Zombies mode when Season 4 launches on Wednesday, June 22. Vanguard’s World War II setting might have been blamed for the shooter not meeting Activision’s expectations, but it’s the perfect place for Shi No Numa to make a return.

Shi No Numa was first seen in Call of Duty: World at War, another Treyarch joint that also happens to be the first game in the series to feature Zombies mode. Since then, it’s appeared in Black Ops, Black Ops III, and Call of Duty: Mobile. We haven’t seen what the revamp looks like in Vanguard, but we do know that it’ll include all the fun stuff you expect from a new Zombies map: a main quest, Wonder Weapon, Easter eggs, and more. There will also be a totally new area that’s never been seen in previous iterations of Shi No Numa.

Vanguard isn’t the only Call of Duty game getting a new map either. Warzone is set to receive Fortune’s Keep: a smaller, more close-quarters place for players to duke it out. The map was actually teased with cakes, using icing that displayed its various parts. Fortune’s Keep will have points of interest like a town, bay, and cove where players can compete to be the last soldier standing.