Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera map getting Dig Site POI, new Gulag, and location reworks for Season 3

Warzone’s third season is called Classified Arms, and its start date is less than a week away: Wednesday, April 27. As part of the new season, Caldera is getting some big additions and important changes.

As detailed on the Call of Duty blog, a new point of interest called Dig Site will arrive with Season 3. The site features massive skeletons of ancient creatures, and you’ll find it between Mine and Ruins, appropriately enough. The area has a lot of verticality, so the devs are warning us now about incoming fire as we search for supply drops inside the “abandoned excavation equipment, tents, and massive skeletons.”

Dig Site isn’t the only new location you’ll visit in Season 3. A new Gulag called Hold pits players against each other “in the belly of a ship.” This dueling zone will have a central chamber for duking it out, as well as symmetrical hallways if you want to weave a different path to your opponent.

Along with the new Dig Site and Gulag come reworks for existing points of interest. The buildings at Peak are now “fully built up,” so you’ll be able to explore inside and outside to find loot and take on your opponents. Runway has also been rebuilt, and it now features barracks, hangars, and abandoned planes that could make for some good cover. Lastly, Lagoon now has a big sandbar connecting Lighthouse to the rest of the island. That’s due to the shifting tides, but the sandbar isn’t the only thing emerging from the water.

Godzilla and King Kong were finally confirmed, and the kaiju will arrive as part of the Operation Monarch event on May 11. That gives players time to learn the new ins and outs of the map, which will also be decorated with ancient symbols and research gear.