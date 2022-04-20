Call of Duty: Warzone update fixes Battle Pass XP and gives all players double XP tokens

Yes, Call of Duty: Warzone did just receive an update yesterday, but it seems to have broken the all-important Battle Pass. Fortunately, a fix has already been released, and it includes a nice bonus to boot.

Warzone’s April 20 update is both a “fix and [a compensation for] players for the prior disruption.” Developer Raven Software’s patch notes outline what players can expect now that the Battle Pass has been repaired. First, “affected players will be retroactively awarded XP for prior matches played,” but they’ll need to log back into the game before Season Two ends on Wednesday, April 27 at 10 AM PT to receive it. Portions of the missing XP may have already started appearing for some players too.

On top of this, every player who logged in during Season Two at any time — it doesn’t have to have been during the disruption — will receive a pair of one-hour double XP tokens. These can be used during the current or any future season. Double XP is a go-to for Call of Duty, and it’s a great way to earn those new Operator skins.

This quick fix comes after Warzone’s April 19 update, which merged the game with Vanguard Royale for a single pool of public events. It also came with the usual bug fixes (and caused one, hence this Battle Pass patch). As for Season Three: Classified Arms, that start date is Wednesday, April 27.