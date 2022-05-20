Dead Space creator’s The Callisto Protocol is “targeting the second half of 2022 for launch”

The Dead Space franchise debuted in 2008, shepherded by Glen Schofield, known then for his work on the Call of Duty franchise. The creator has since founded Striking Distance Studios, and its first project is The Callisto Protocol. We’ve seen very little of the space horror title so far, but now we know its release window.

Analyst Roberto Serrano (whose previous scoops covered Call of Duty: Vanguard before its release) shared the news on Twitter. It comes from the Q1 2022 financial report from Krafton — the PUBG: Battlegrounds parent company also has Striking Distance under its umbrella. Krafton’s growth slide states that The Callisto Protocol is “targeting the second half of 2022 for launch.” It also boasts about the game’s production level, calling it a “quad-A” title with the “highest level of quality, maximum horror experience, [and] distinguished action mechanics.” That all certainly does sound appealing, and we’ll be able to learn more soon. GameInformer’s next cover story is all about The Callisto Protocol, which means more info is on the horizon.

KRAFTON New Growth



– Project M: turn-based strategy game set in sci-fi world (PC, Mobile), early access on 2nd-half of 2022

– The Callisto Protocol: Quad A (AAAA), highest level of quality, maximum horror experience, distinguished action mechanics, release 2nd-half of 2022 pic.twitter.com/CdFoe7PAEG — Roberto Serrano' 🇺🇦☮️🙏🏻 | 📊🎮🍿 (@geronimo_73_) May 20, 2022

For now, we at least know the game’s basic premise. Protagonist Jacob Lee is trying to escape a prison on one of Jupiter’s moons. Given the Dead Space pedigree, you should expect a healthy dose of body horror with Jacob’s fellow prisoners and other alien occupants. The screenshots that are already out there hint at some horrifying stuff, with unhinged alien jaws and splitting bodies.

A launch in the second half of 2022 puts The Callisto Protocol ahead of its chief competitor, the Dead Space remake that’s being developed by EA Motive. That’s set to launch on Friday, January 27, 2023, and we haven’t seen too much of it either. A recent developer livestream showed off early footage and the audio design process. That audio peek was important, as Motive has since adjusted the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle sounds based on fan feedback.