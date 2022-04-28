Eagle-eyed fans catch “Task Force 141” logo in Modern Warfare 2 teaser

Word about Modern Warfare 2 has been swirling around for some time. It’s now confirmed to be this year’s Call of Duty entry, which means speculation about what the game could entail is starting to spin up. Infinity Ward has only shared a logo so far, but it shows more than you might think.

Call of Duty outlet CharlieIntel shared an animated version of the Modern Warfare 2 logo. Green sound waves weave across the screen as muffled voices can be heard on a radio. Eventually, this pattern bursts forward into the green-and-white Modern Warfare 2 game logo. Just before the logo, however, there’s a brief flash of something else.

Did you catch it? A Task Force 141 logo briefly flashes during the burst of green. Don’t worry if it happened too fast for you — CharlieIntel also shared a screenshot of the moment in question. The glare makes it a little less clear, but there’s no mistaking that emblem.

Task Force 141 is the collective group of protagonists from the original Modern Warfare 2, including Shepherd, Soap, Ghost, Roach, and Price. We don’t know if all of these soldiers will be appearing in Modern Warfare 2 themselves, but their legacy will at least be carried on, it seems.

Reportedly, we’ll be seeing the task force’s adventures continue on an all-new game engine. There’s also a Modern Warfare 2-themed Warzone map supposedly in the works. Clearly, we have a lot to learn before this year’s Call of Duty arrives.