Elden Ring has shipped over 13 million units as of the end of March

Bandai Namco released its financial results (translated by Game’s Talk) for its fiscal year ending March 31, which revealed that FromSoftware’s record-breaking Elden Ring had shipped a cumulative 13.4 million units as of the end of March. It was previously reported that the game had shipped 12 million units in the middle of March, meaning that roughly 1.4 million additional units shipped throughout the second half of the month.

It’s worth noting that this total doesn’t include units shipped in April and beyond. It’s safe to assume that the total number of units shipped to date is significantly higher than what was listed in Bandai Namco’s report, especially considering that NPD reported in April that Elden Ring maintained its top spot as the best-selling game of the month in the United States. In the same report, the market research firm also stated that the title was the US’ best-selling game of the year to date at the time the report was published.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – Elden Ring remains the best-selling game of 2022 year-to-date, and now ranks second over the 12 month period ending March 2022 with dollar sales trailing only those of Call of Duty: Vanguard. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 25, 2022

In addition to being one of the top-selling titles out right now, the game was also the most-downloaded digital title on the PlayStation Store in the US and Canada during the month of March. Prior to its launch, Elden Ring was also one of the most-wishlisted games on Steam. The immense popularity of the game prompted some to conduct a survey post-launch evaluating why so many people bought it.

Compared to FromSoftware’s other Soulsborne games, Elden Ring stands out as the top seller. In 2020, FromSoftware announced that the Dark Souls series had sold a cumulative 27 million units, with the best-selling title – Dark Souls III – shipping 10 million units. Additionally, Demon’s Souls, Bluepoint’s 2020 remake of FromSoftware’s first Souls title, had shipped over 1.4 million units 10 months after launch. However, the remake’s sales potential was rather limited due to it being exclusive to the PS5 – a console that is rather hard to come by nowadays.