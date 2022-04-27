Elden Ring meets One Piece in crossover cosplay mod

The Elden Ring mod scene hasn’t slowed down one bit since FromSoftware’s latest launch. The game sold 12 million copies in its first month after all, so that’s a huge player base. Those adventuring through the Lands Between on PC can now dip their toes into the world of One Piece too.

Ercuallo’s latest mod, titled “Mihawk Cosplay,” is available now on NexusMods. This allows you to plays as One Piece‘s legendary swordsman Hawkeye (or Dracule, if you prefer) Mihawk as a reskinning of the Blaidd’s armor set — here’s how to get that if you haven’t already found it. Ercuallo ripped Mihawk’s model from fighting game One Piece: Burning Blood and modeled their own crucifix-like sword, which replaces the Bloodhound Fang. We can show you where to get that too.

This isn’t Ercuallo’s first One Piece crossover for Elden Ring. Previously, they ported another swordsman, Straw Hat crew member Zoro, into the game. Nor is it their first anime- or manga-inspired mod. Griffith and the Skull Knight from Berserk are also available as Blaidd armor reskins. Those are quite fitting, as Berserk has been a big influence on Soulsborne games from the start. As always, remember that using any Elden Ring mod requires you to play the game offline, even for something as seemingly harmless as a reskin.

FromSoftware continues to work on Elden Ring as well. Update 1.04.1 is live now, and it brings some crucial bug fixes to the game. Malenia will no longer spontaneously heal beyond her normal capabilities, and the Elden Beast will also act as intended.