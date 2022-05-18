FIFA 22: Latest FUT leaks points to several LaLiga stars to be included in upcoming TOTS promo

The FIFA 22 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo is in full swing at the moment, but that will change come Friday, On May 20, EA Sports and the FIFA team will add a new set of TOTS cards to Football Ultimate Team. This bunch will feature the best performers in the LaLiga from this past season. And much like in past weeks, some of the cards that will be going live in FUT over the coming days are already being leaked.

Thanks to the popular FUT Twitter account and FIFA content leaker FutSheriff, we seem to already know a few players that will be a part of the LaLiga Team of the Season promo.

Among the notable names includes several members of LaLiga champion and one of the two teams left in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid. Center forward Karim Benzema had an outstanding season for Madrid, and seemed to be a near lock to get a TOTS card. Now thanks to FutSheriff, it seems that the French attacker will be a key piece of the LaLiga Team of the Season group.

One of Benzema’s teammates, midfielder Luka Modrić, is also expected to receive a Team of the Season card come May 20.

Additionally, two other names that have seemingly been confirmed are FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri and Sevilla FC defender Jules Koundé. Pedri will most likely have very balanced attributes come the release of the Team of the Season cards for the Spain-based circuit, but Koundé might be the big draw from this lot.

Koundé’s 83 OVR base card trades for around 3,000-4,000 Coins, depending on platform, as of this writing. The 23 year-old’s highest rated card, a TOTY Honorable Mentions card, also goes for a decent amount. However, if this card does indeed have strong Pace, Dribbling, and Defense attributes come release, it will be a prized commodity thanks to its stats and links.

The FIFA 22 LaLiga Team of the Season promo will officially launch this coming Friday.