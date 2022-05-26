Fortnite’s end-of-season “Collision” event arrives in June

Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 2 is edging closer to its conclusion, and it would appear that Epic Games has some explosive stuff in store for the finale. The company revealed today that “Collision,” the event marking the end of the current season, would come to the game on June 4 at 4 p.m. Eastern, and would decide the fate of the coveted Zero Point, the singularity from which all reality allegedly sprang.

Epic is keeping its cards pretty close to its chest at the moment as far as details go, but artwork for the event shows off a towering mech and an icy-looking cityscape. Players will be able to set out in squads of four for the finale and it is being billed as “a one-time only, in-game event.” As such, Epic has encouraged streamers, content creators, and others who wish to keep a record of their exploits to be sure to record the event themselves, as Replays won’t be available through the game itself.

Of course, with Collision signifying the end of the current season, players will want to make sure they polish off any remaining season-exclusive content before it drops in June. That includes finishing up the special Prowler quests, gathering Omni Chips across the various maps, and trading in Battle Stars for rewards in the Battle Pass. It should be noted that, come the end of the season, any remaining Battle Stars will be automatically redeemed, but doing it yourself before Collision hits will allow more of a degree of choice over which rewards you unlock.