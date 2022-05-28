Genshin Impact version 2.7 Yelan and Xiao banners announced, featuring Noelle, Yanfei, and Barbara

Genshin Impact version 2.7 is finally set to release on May 31, and with a new version of the game also comes new characters to pull for. Characters who have been saving up their Primogems for quite some time will be pleased with the two new offerings coming to the game: the new 5-star character Yelan, and the popular 5-star character Xiao will be featured on two simultaneous Character Event Wish banners.

Less stunning are the 4-star options this time around who will drop more often as you pull for these illustrious 5-star characters. Noelle, Barbara, and Yanfei will receive rate-ups alongside Yelan and Xiao, making it more likely that you’ll receive these characters. Noelle and Barbara are both characters given away for free, and while Noelle has some useful constellations which are worth pulling for, Barbara is not as attractive an option to pull duplicates for.

If you’re looking for a new weapon to go with your Yelan, the 5-star weapon banner was also announced. The new Aqua Simulacra and the old Primordial Jade Winged-Spear will also receive rate-ups on the Weapon Event Wish banner, alongside the 4-star weapons Sacrificial Bow, Sacrificial Sword, Lithic Spear, Favonius Greatsword, and Eye of Perception.

As opposed to the Character Event Wish banner, the Genshin Impact weapon banner has some solid weapons for you to pick up. Both the Aqua Simulacra and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear are strong 5-star options, while the 4-star weapons aside from the Eye of Perception are generally pretty solid. If you aren’t a diehard Yelan fan, you might consider spending your Primogems here.

Genshin Impact version 2.7 is set to release on May 31. Check out Yelan’s kit here to prepare your artifacts and upgrade materials. Meanwhile, you can also check out Xiao’s best build for information on how to build everyone’s favorite gloomy Yaksha.