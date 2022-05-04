Geography-based Worldle is the most popular Wordle spin-off, study finds

Wordle fever is still going strong, even several months after its purchase by the New York Times. For those hungry for more than the requisite one Wordle a day, several spin-off word games have sprung up in its wake. There have been so many Wordle-likes, in fact, that the team behind writing app ProWritingAid decided to investigate which ones have actually been the most popular, going by average monthly searches on Google.

At the top of the list is Worldle, in which players must successfully name countries from their shape alone. It’s a tricky game, but it must be doing something right as it averaged a whopping 37.2 million monthly searches, according to the study. Granted, considering the gap between it and the second-place entrant — four-way Wordle alternative Quordle, at one million average monthly searches — it’s likely that a significant chunk of Worldle’s searches came from people misspelling Wordle itself.

Other contenders on the list include Wordle Unlimited (673,000 searches), equation-guesser Nerdle (550,000 searches), and Heardle (450,000 searches), in which players must guess a song from its first few seconds. A ProWritingAid spokesperson praised the simplicity and versatility of the Wordle formula, saying: “Whatever your passion is, from geography to music and even math, there’s almost certainly a Wordle spin-off out there that is the right for you.”