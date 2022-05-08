Gotham Knights might allow the entire Bat Family to play together in four player co-op

Those of you who have been looking for a game with a four player co-op experience might be in luck when Gotham Knights releases. A Redditor was able to point out an update that was found on the game’s PlayStation store page that suggests the game will feature a co-op experience that supports up to four players as opposed to just two as the game has been advertised as having.

If you make your way over to r/GothamKnights, the user e/SuspiciousTension19 noticed something a little particular about the listing. On the bottom of the listing, you will notice that it states the game supports 1 player and 4 network players.

It would kind of make sense if the game does support four player co-op. In Gotham Knights, players will be able to play as four different characters: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, or Robin. However, WB has only promoted playing with up to two people at a time. It even states on the listing that players will be able to play “in solo-play or with one other hero and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it.”

While the store page insinuates that you will be able to play with three of your buddies, Warner Bros. Montreal has only mentioned playing with one other player. The game is not releasing until later this year in October, so there is still plenty of time for an official announcement if this is not just a store page error.