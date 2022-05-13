New Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailers introduces us to the characters of the Kingdom of Faerghus

Nintendo has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming Musou spin-off Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, which introduces us to the playable characters from The Kingdom of Faerghus. We’re shown the cast of characters we’ll get to play as/assist when choosing the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus, including returning Prince Dimitri.

The trailer shows us a number of playable characters included as part of the Azure Gleam storyline, with Prince Dimitri at its helm. Choosing the Azure Gleam story, you’ll play as previously revealed Shez, teaming up with the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus. Each playable character appears to have their own combat style, making use of close-quarters weapons, screen-filling magic attacks, and more. Watch the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Kingdom of Faerghus trailer below to see them all in action:

The trailer reveals the aforementioned Prince Dimitri as a playable character, along with Dedue, Mercedes, Ashe, Felix, Annette, Sylvain, and Ingrid. Each character has their own playstyle, combos, and personality, just as in mainline Fire Emblem titles. Annette’s magic looks most exciting and to use, though, filling the screen with colorful fire, wind, and more.

There will be at least three playable storylines in Three Hopes, with many playable characters to aid you in your quest to fight for the future of Fódlan, against Byleth of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The trailer above shows us just one of the three houses you can fight alongside as Shez. Along with Azure Gleam, the other two storylines follow houses Scarlet Blaze and Golden Wildfire.

It won’t just be battles when Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch on June 24. You’ll also get to explore your Base Camp, train with different units, and more. It’s a fleshed-out Musou experience that looks set to combine the 1v1000 gameplay we know and love with the tactics and plot of a Fire Emblem game.